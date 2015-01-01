पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल को ध्यान में रखते हुए कराई जाएगी मतगणना, डीएम ने दिया टास्क

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 नंवबर मतगणना को लेकर तैयारियों को जिला प्रशासन दे रहा है अंतिम रूप, ट्रेनिंग भी अंतिम दौर में
  • वज्रगृह पर सशस्त्र बल 24 घंटे रख रहे हैं कड़ी निगरानी, सीसीटीवी से अधिकारी रख रहे है पैनी नजर

मतगणना की तैयारी को लेकर जिला प्रशासन ने पूरी तरह से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। जिले के 4 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के लिए हुए मतदान की गणना 10 नवंबर को बाजार समिति परिसर में 8 बजे से शुरू किया जाएगा। जिसको लेकर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम अमन समीर ने संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को जिम्मेदारियां सौंपते हुए तैयारी के जायजा लेने में जुट गए हैं।

199- ब्रह्मपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र का मतगणना बाजार समिति स्थित सीएमआर गोदाम संख्या 5 के हाल संख्या 1 में मतगणना टेबल की संख्या 10 होगी एवं सीएमआर गोदाम संख्या 5 के हाल संख्या दो में मतगणना टेबल संख्या 4 होगी। इसी तरह 200- बक्सर गोदाम संख्या 5 के हाल संख्या तीन में 10 टेबल बनाए गए हैं। जबकि गोदाम संख्या 5 के हॉल संख्या चार में 4 टेबल बनाए गए हैं।

इसी तरह 201 डुमरांव के लिए सीएमआर गोदाम संख्या 6 के हॉल संख्या 5 में 10 मतगणना टेबल बनाए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही गोदाम के हाल संख्या छह में मतदान मतगणना टेबल बनाया गया है। वही राजपुर अजा के लिए सीएमआर गोदाम संख्या 6 के हाल संख्या 7 में 10 टेबल बनाया गया है जबकि यह माल गोदाम संख्या 6 के हाल संख्या आठ में 4 टेबल बनाए गए हैं।
जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एवं प्रेक्षक का है कक्ष
प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए बनाए गए वज्रगृह से कंट्रोल यूनिट तथा आवश्यकतानुसार वीवीपैट को निर्धारित मतगणना कक्ष में भेजने में वज्रगृह के प्रभारी पदाधिकारी को सहयोग प्रदान करने के लिए अलग से पदाधिकारियों सहायक को एवं कार्यालय परिचारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दी गई है। इसके साथ ही मतगणना के बाद ईवीएम सीलिंग के लिए अलग से अभियंताओं की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।
राउंडवार देने होंगे रिपोर्ट

विधानसभावार मतगणना कक्ष में निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के लिए 2 टेबल एवं आठ कुर्सी एवं मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक एवं मतगणना सहायक के लिए एक टेबल कुर्सी की व्यवस्था रहेगी। इसके अलावा निवासी पदाधिकारी के बगल में प्रेक्षक की सहायता के लिए एक अतिरिक्त मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक एवं मतगणना सहायक को बैठने के लिए एक केवल एवं दो कुर्सी की व्यवस्था रहेगी। ताकि परीक्षक द्वारा प्रत्येक रावण में दो ईवीएम का रैंडम चयन एवं गणना कर रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत कर सके साथ ही साथ प्रत्येक टेबल पर दो दो अतिरिक्त मतगणना कर्मी व माइक्रो प्रेक्षक भी रहेंगे जो राउंडवार एवं टेबल वार रिपोर्ट देते रहेंगे।
14 की संख्या में रहेंगे मजदूर
उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी आशुतोष राय वज्रगृह से मतगणना कक्ष तक ईवीएम को ले जाने के लिए प्रत्येक मतगणना कक्ष के 14-14 की संख्या में मजदूरों की व्यवस्था करेंगे। जिसमें 7 मजदूर प्रत्येक विभाग विधानसभा के संबंधित वज्रगृह से निर्धारित वाहन पर चक्रवार रखेंगे एवं शेष 7 मजदूर मतगणना कक्ष पास से उतारकर मतगणना कक्ष में रखेंगे उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सभी मतगणना कक्ष एवं निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के लिए एक वीडियो ग्राफर की व्यवस्था करेंगे एवं वाहन पर मतगणना करवाएंगे एवं वज्रगृह से मतगणना हॉल तक के रास्ते में सीसीटीवी कैमरा का व्यवस्था करेंगे ताकि संपूर्ण प्रक्रिया पर नजर बनाई जा सके।
केंद्र के अंदर मोबाइल ले जाने पर रोक
मतगणना को निष्पक्ष एवं शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में कराने को लेकर जिला प्रशासन पूरी तरह से सजग है। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा स्पष्ट कर दिया गया है कि मतगणना हॉल के अंदर किसी को भी मोबाइल फोन ले जाने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा। हालांकि चुनाव आयोग के प्राप्त निर्देश के आलोक में निर्वाचित पदाधिकारी सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी मतगणना पर्यवेक्षक जिनका मोबाइल ईटीपीबीएस पर लिंक है केवल वे ही मतगणना हॉल के अंदर मोबाइल फोन ले जा सकते हैं ताकि लिंकिंग के दौरान ओटीपी उन पर प्राप्त किया जा सके। इसके बाद उक्त मोबाइल संबंधित निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी या प्रेक्षक के पास रहेगा।

