पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिसाल:ठंड में बेसहारों की मदद कर रहे हरिकिशुनपुर के दीपक

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के विभिन्न स्थानों पर मध्य रात्रि में घूम रहे अनाथ बेसहारों को ठंड से बचाने को लेकर बांट रहे कंबल

अपने मानवीय कार्यों से सदैव चर्चा में रहने वाले दीपक अब भीषण ठंड में गरीब, लाचार, बेसहारा लोगों को ठंड से बचाने का अभियान छेड़ रखा है।

बता दें कि दीपक पाण्डेय बक्सर सदर प्रखंड के हरिकिशुन पुर गांव के निवासी हैं। सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल लोगों को अपने खर्च पर इलाज करवाने वाले दीपक अब हावड़ा नवज्योति संस्थान के तत्वावधान में अब लोगों को ठंड से बचाने के प्रयास में लगे हुए हैं।

जिले में बढ़ रही भीषण ठंड और ठिठुरन के बीच मध्यरात्रि में शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में भ्रमण करके अपने सहयोगियों के साथ लोगों को कंबल बांटने का अभियान छेड़ रखे हैं। सोमवार की देर रात शहर के रेलवे स्टेशन, पुलिस चौकी, किला मैदान, नाथघाट, सिंडिकेट नहर, सदर अस्पताल सहित अन्य इलाकों में ठंढ से ठिठुर रहे लोगों को ठंड से बचाने के लिए कंबल वितरित किया।

रात में ही क्यों बांटते हैं कंबल
यह पूछें जाने पर कि कंबल रात को हीं क्यों बांटते हैं। दीपक बताते हैं कि रात में हीं गरीब, बेसहारा लोग कहीं रेलवे स्टेशन, कहीं अस्पताल तो बस स्टैंड के पास अलाव तापते या कहीं ठिठुरते हुए आसानी से दिख जाते हैं। मेरा मानना है असली जरूरत मंद लोगों को रात में कही रहने का जगह भी नही मिल पाता। क्योंकि उनका कोई अपना आशियाना भी नही रहता। इसलिए ऐसे लोगों आसानी से दिख जाते है। जिससे की उन्हें मदद किया जा सके।

200 लोगों को बांटा गया कंबल
उन्होंने बताया कि सोमवार की मध्य रात्रि में लगभग 200 से अधिक जरूरतमंदों को कंबल बांटा गया। इस दौरान शहर के मुख्य स्थानों पर घुम रहे जरूरतमंदों को कंबल बांटा गया। ताकि लोगों को ठंड से बचाया जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस प्रकार से सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल लोगों की मदद करके उन्हें बचाने का प्रयास कर रहें हैं। उसी प्रकार लोगो को ठंड से बचाने का यह अभियान जारी रहेगा। कंबल बांटने के दौरान प्रभात चंद्र मिश्रा, विजय, लव मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें