पूजा का मुहूर्त:दीपोत्सव आज, दोपहर 12.10 से देर रात 2.17 तक महालक्ष्मी की पूजा का मुहूर्त

बक्सर36 मिनट पहले
अंधकार पर प्रकाश का त्योहार दीपोत्सव अर्थात दीपावली का त्योहार आज मनाया जाएगा। दीपावली को लेकर सभी प्रकार के प्रतिष्ठानों व कार्यालयों में साफ सफाई पिछले एक सप्ताह से की जा रही है। अब समय है माँ महालक्ष्मी के साथ भगवान श्री गणेश को अपने-अपने घरों में आगमन का। इसके लिए विद्वानों ने अलग-अलग मुहूर्तों में देर रात तक पूजन करने का विधान बताया है। ज्योतिष के जानकार आचार्य प्रभंजन भारद्वाज के अनुसार कार्तिक का महीना हिन्दू धर्म व परंपरा के अनुसार महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है। अधिक मास के बाद पड़ने वाले कार्तिक मास का महत्व बढ़ जाता है। अधिक मास में पड़ने वाले कार्तिक मास में यदि भगवान विष्णु की पूजा अर्चना की जाए तो वह शीघ्र प्रसन्न होते हैं। इस महीने में की गयी पूजा अर्चना अक्षय मानी जाती है।
अब शुरू हो चुका है पांच दिवसीय दीपोत्सव
आचार्य प्रभंजन भारद्वाज के अनुसार पांच दिवसीय दिपोत्सव शुरू हो चुका है। 12 नवंबर को धनतेरस, 13 को नर्क चऊदस, 14 नवंबर को दीपावली, 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा, 16 नवंबर को भईया दूज के साथ पांच दिवसीय दिपोत्सव सम्पन्न होगा। इसके बाद 25 नवंबर को देव उठनी एकादशी के बाद 30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा।

महालक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त

▪︎आचार्य भारद्वाज के अनुसार दीपावली के दिन महालक्ष्मी पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू होगा। जो देर रात 2 बजे तक चलेगा। ▪︎चर चौघडिया दोपहर 12 बजकर 10 मिनट से 1 बजकर 29 मिनट तक। ▪︎कुम्भ लग्न दोपहर 1 बजकर 03 मिनट 1 बजकर 29 मिनट तक

लाभ चौघड़िया
▪︎वृषभ लग्न सायं 5 बजकर 26 मिनट रात्रि 7 बजकर 07 मिनट तक
▪︎निशीथ काल रात्रि 8 बजकर 08 मिनट से 10 बजकर 51 मिनट तक तथा 10 बजकर 52 मिनट से 1 बजकर 33 मिनट तक
▪︎महा निशीथ काल - सिंह लग्न रात्रि 11 बजकर 59 मिनट से 2 बजकर 17 मिनट तक
दीपावली व छठ पूजा की विधि व्यवस्था को लेकर डीएम व एसपी ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से बैठक कर दिए कई निर्देश

शांतिपूर्ण तथा उत्सवी माहौल में दीपावली एवं छठ पूजा मनाने को लेकर एसपी तथा डीएम ने राजपुर के अधिकारियों के साथ वीसी कर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया। अभी जल्द ही विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न हुआ है, इस चुनावी माहौल से लोग अभी उबर नहींं पाए है। ऐसे में राजपुर थाना क्षेत्र में विधि व्यवस्था कायम रहे। जिसको लेकर डीएम अमन समीर व एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह ने संयुक्त रूप से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से बीडीओ अरुण सिंह, सीओ अमलेश कुमार तथा थाना प्रभारी रंजीत कुमार सिन्हा समेत अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर दिशा निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान पर्व के समय आवश्यक इंतजाम, सुरक्षा उपायों एवं खतरनाक छठ घाटों पर गोताखोर की तैनाती से जुड़ी अहम विषयों पर चर्चा की गई। इस दौरान छठ पर्व मनाने हेतु उपयोग किए जाने वाले तालाबों, घाटों की साफ-सफाई करवाने का बंदोबस्त करने का भी निर्देश दिया। खरतनाक घाटों, दलदली घाटों व गोताखोरों की सूची अविलम्ब उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश सीओ को दिया गया।

