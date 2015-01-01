पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मानवीय पहल:आरपीएफ की मदद से रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुआ प्रसव

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • श्रमजीवी एक्सप्रेस से लौट रही महिला ने बक्सर स्टेशन पर दिया बच्चे को जन्म

नई दिल्ली से श्रमजीवी एक्सप्रेस से बिहारशरीफ लौट रही महिला ने बक्सर रेलवे स्टेशन पर बच्चा को जन्म दिया। रेल सूत्रों के मुताबिक जीरो 2392 डाउन श्रमजीवी एक्सप्रेस नई दिल्ली से चलकर 5 बजकर 7 मिनट पर बक्सर स्टेशन पर पहुंची। इसके पहले रेलवे को सूचना मिली थी कि कोच नंबर एस-7 में एक महिला बच्चा को जन्म देने वाली है। इसको लेकर उसे अटेंड करने के लिए रेल कर्मी तत्पर हो गए। मिली सूचना के आधार पर सहायक अवर निरीक्षक रामायण यादव गाड़ी को अटेंड किए। बक्सर के प्लेटफार्म नंबर एक पर आई ट्रेन के कोर्ट संख्या एस-7 को डॉक्टर के साथ अटेंड किया गया।

इसमें सफर कर रही 25 वर्षीय अनीता को सही सलामत तरीके से बक्सर उतारा

इसमें सफर कर रही 25 वर्षीय अनीता देवी को सही सलामत तरीके से बक्सर उतारा गया जिन्हें वेटिंग रूम में रखा गया जहां डॉक्टर के आदेश पर नर्स और डॉक्टर के इलाज के बाद 5:37 पर लड़का का जन्म हुआ। इस दौरान उक्त ट्रेन को 5 बजकर 26 मिनट तक रोका गया था। जिसे रवाना कर दिया गया। वेटिंग रूम में जच्चा-बच्चा को सही सलामत देख डॉक्टर के आदेश पर उक्त महिला अनीता देवी व पति सोनू कुमार को बच्चा के साथ दूसरी ट्रेन 03202 से पटना के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया। 03602 डाउन बक्सर में 5 बजकर 58 मिनट पर पहुंची थी जो 6 बजकर 1 मिनट पर रवाना हुई। इस तरह ट्रेन में सफर कर रही महिला को आरपीएफ पोस्ट द्वारा मददगार मानवता का परिचय दिया गया। रेल सूत्रों के अनुसार उक्त महिला बिहार के नालंदा जिले के नुरसराय थानाक्षेत्र के जगदीशपुर तियर की रहने वाली है। जो अपने गांव जा रही थी।

