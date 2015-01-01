पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गुलजार रहेंगे हाट-बाजार:धनतेरस आज : बरसेंगी लक्ष्मी, सजीं दुकानें; गुलजार रहेंगे हाट-बाजार

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस वर्ष दीपावली 14 अक्टूबर शनिवार को मनायी जाएगी। इससे पहले धनतेरस का पर्व आज गुरूवार को मनाया जाएगा। प्रदोष काल गुरूवार को शाम 6 बजकर 31 मिनट पर शुरू होगा और रात 12 बजकर 08 मिनट तक रहेगा। ज्योतिष के जानकार प्रभंजन भारद्वाज के अनुसार मान्यता है की इस दिन खरीदी गयी वस्तु अधिक फलदायक होती है। इस दिन धातु की कोई वस्तु खरीदने का रिवाज काफी समय से है। पुराणों में इस बात का वर्णन है की समुद्र मंथन के अंतिम दिन भगवान विष्णु कलश में अमृत लेकर ‘धनवंतरि’ के रूप में प्रकट हुए थे। भगवान धनवंतरि की पूजा से माता लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होकर ‘धनवर्षा’ करती हैं। दीपों के पर्व दीपावली के दो दिन पूर्व कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की त्रयोदशी को यह पर्व मनाने की परंपरा है।

दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू हो रहा धन त्रयोदशी, शाम 6 बजकर 31 मिनट से रात 12 बजकर 08 मिनट तक शुभ मुहूर्त

ग्राहकों के अनुसार सजाई गईं दुकानें

इस पर्व को लेकर बर्तन व सर्राफा दुकानों को विशेष रूप से सजाया गया है। आज अच्छी बिक्री के लिए कई सर्राफा, मोटरसाइकिल, ट्रैक्टर इत्यादि के व्यवसायियों ने ग्राहकों को लुभाने के लिए दुकानों को तो आकर्षक तरीके से सजाया ही है। आकर्षक स्कीमें भी दी जा रही है। ग्राहकों की पसंद को ध्यान में रखते हुए ज्वेलरी की दुकानों पर हॉलमार्क ज्वैलरी आकर्षक डिजाइनों में उपलब्ध है। जहां ग्राहकों को हर खरीद पर स्कीम दी जा रही है। इसके अलावा बर्तन बाजार में पीतल, तांबे, स्टील के बर्तनों की धूम है। हालांकि स्टेनलेश स्टील की री-सेल वेल्यू न होने के कारण लोग कीमती धातुओं को तरजीह देते हैं। उनका मानना होता है की इन धातुओं की कीमत कभी कम नहीं होती। दुकानदारों ने भी लोगों की बदलती सोच के अनुसार दुकानें सजायी हैं।

शाम 6 बजे के बाद खरीददारी का शुभ मुहूर्त : उन्होंने बताया कि दोपहर 12 बजे से धन त्रयोदशी शुरू हो रहा है। खरीदारी के लिए अबूझ मुहूर्त श्रेयस्कर होता है। इस दिन हस्त प्रदोष व हस्त नक्षत्र बनने से शाम 6 बजकर 31 मिनट से रात 12 बजकर 08 मिनट तक सभी प्रकार की वस्तुएं, बर्तन, वाहन, भूमि, वस्त्र, आभूषण खरीदना शुभ होगा। हालांकि झाड़ू द्वितीय चौघडिया दोपहर 12 बजे से पहले खरीदना श्रेयस्कर होगा।

“सत्यं च येन निरतं राेगं विधूतं, अन्वेषित च सविधिं आरोग्यमस्य : गूढं निगूढं औषध्यरूपम्, धन्वन्तरिं च सततं प्रणमामि नित्यं।।’ मंत्र का आह्वान करें। इसके बाद पूजा स्थल पर अक्षत के रूप में चावल चढ़ाएं। आचमन के लिए जल चढ़ाएं। भगवान की प्रतिमा या चित्र पर गंध, अबीर, गुलाल, पुष्प,रोली इत्यादि पूजन सामग्री चढ़ाएं। पुनः चल चढ़ाएं। मुख शुद्धि के लिए पान, लौंग, सुपारी चढ़ाएं। वस्त्र के रूप में चुनरी अर्पण करें। तुलसी की पत्तियां भी भगवान को चढ़ाएं। रोग नाश की कामना के लिए ‘ऊं रं रूद्र रोग नाशाय धनवंतर्ये फट्’ मंत्र का 101 बार जाप करें।​​​​​​​

ऐसे पूजा करने से खुश होते हैं भगवान धनवंतरी : स्नान कर साफ-सुथरा कपड़ा पहनें। भगवान धनवंतरि की मूर्ति या चित्र साफ स्थान पर जमीन से थोड़ा उंचा स्थान पर स्थापित करें। स्वयं पूर्व की ओर मुख कर बैठे।

17 वर्षों बाद दीपावली पर सर्वाथ सिद्धि योग
त्योहारी सीजन में खरीदारी को लेकर शुभ मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं। 17 सालों बाद दीपावली पर शुभ संयोग सर्वाथ सिद्धि योग बन रहा है। इससे पूर्व 2003 में हुआ था। इस योग के चलते दीपावली पर की गयी खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदेमंद रहेगी।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें