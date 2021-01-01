पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच-पड़ताल:राइस मिलों व पैक्स व्यापार मंडलों की जांच के लिए डीएम ने अधिकारियों को किया तैनात

बक्सर19 घंटे पहले
  • इन्दौर में डीपीआरओ ने की जांच-पड़ताल

जिले में चल रहीं धान अधिप्राप्ति को गति प्रदान करने व राइस मिलों को सीएमआर प्राप्त कराने के लिए डीएम अमन समीर ने अधिकारियों को प्रतिनियुक्त किया है। ताकि धान अधिप्राप्ति में तेजी लाई जा सके। इस दौरान स्वयं डीएम अमन समीर ने स्वयं राजपुर प्रखंड के दर्जनों व्यापार मंडल व पैक्स का निरीक्षण किया।

वहीं इटाढ़ी प्रखंड के इंदौर पैक्स में जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी अभय कुमार तिवारी ने निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने दिशा निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि सरकार के गाइडलाइन के अनुसार हीं धान की खरीद की जाए। जबकि लोगों के समय से भूगतान की जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि धान अधिप्राप्ति का नई तारीख की घोषणा की जा चुकी है।

वहीं उन्होंने किसानों से भी धान की खरीददारी को लेकर जानकारी ली। दुसरी ओर उन्होने हर घर जल नल योजना का भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने लोगों से कहा की हर घर जल नल योजना सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए आम जनता पर भी निर्भर है। इसके लिए विभाग के द्वारा 30 रूपये महीना शुल्क लगाया गया है। जिसकी वसूली के लिए प्रत्येक वार्ड में अनुरक्षक भी बनाया गया है।

अनुरक्षक इसका पुरा डाटा रखेगा। जब भी कोई खराबी होगी इस पैसे से कार्य कराया जाएगा। वहीं इस पैसे से बिजली का बिल भी जमा करना होगा। इस मौके पर कनीय अभियंता रोहन कुमार डिस्टिक प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर राजेंद्र कुमार ,पैक्स अध्यक्ष सहित वार्ड सदस्य भी मौजूद थे।

