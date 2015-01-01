पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिकित्सा व्यवस्था ठप:आयुर्वेद को एलोपैथी के समान ऑपरेशन की अनुमति से नाराज डॉक्टर हड़ताल पर

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
  • आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक को ऑपरेशन करने की अनुमति देना हमें बर्दाश्त नहींं, लेना होगा वापस : आईएमए

आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर्स को एलोपैथी के समान ऑपरेशन की अनुमति देना हमें बर्दाश्त नहींं है। सरकार यह मिक्सोपैथी की नीति लागू कर क्या करना चाहती है। यह समझ से परे है। आयुर्वेद को आयुर्वेद रहने दें और एलोपैथी को एलोपैथी। यदि आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को भी शल्य क्रिया का दर्जा मिल गया तो यह परंपरा गलत होगी इसलिए हम इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। यह बात आईएमए के चिकित्सकों ने सरकार के आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को शल्य चिकित्सा की मान्यता देने के फैसले के विरोध दर्ज कराते हुए कही।

आईएमए के आह्वान पर सरकारी डॉक्टरो के एक दिवसीय हड़ताल से मरीज पूरे दिन हलकान हुए। इस दौरान इमरजेंसी में करीब 40 मरीजों का इलाज किया गया। वहीं शहर के 45 से बड़े प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल भी बंद रहे। सभी सरकारी अस्पताल बंद रहने से इस हड़ताल में करीब 100 से अधिक डॉक्टरों की सहभागिता रही।

ओपीडी पूर्णतः बंद, इमरजेंसी में हुआ इलाज
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से सरकारी अस्पताल की ओपीडी सेवा बंद पूरी तरह से ठप हो गयी थी। हालाकि, डॉक्टरों ने सदर अस्पताल की आपातकालीन सेवा बाधित नहींं की थी। जिससे इमरजेंसी में आ रहे मरीजों का इलाज किया जा सका। हालांकि ओपीडी सेवा बंद रहने से मरीज परेशान रहे। सर्द मौसम में गांवों से इलाज कराने पहुंचे मरीजों को इलाज नहींं मिला। ओपीडी में दिखाने पहुंचे मरीजों को बिना इलाज किए ही लौटना पड़ा। हालांकि, हड़ताल के कारण जिन मरीजों का अस्पताल में इलाज नहींं हुआ तो उसने हो-हल्ला भी किया। मौजूद डॉक्टरों उसे समझाबुझा कर मामले को शांत कर दिया।

मरीजों ने कहा; नहींं हो पाया इलाज : इलाज करने पहुंचे संतोष दुबे ने बताया की चौसा से बक्सर सदर अस्पताल में नेत्र जांच करने के लिए आए थे। लेकिन, डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल की वजह से इलाज नहींं हो पाया। पूछने पर कोई सही जबाब नहींं दे रहा था। डॉक्टर संजय कुमार ने बताया कि सरकार द्वारा आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने का अनुमति दे दिया है जिसके विरुद्ध में आईएमए के द्वारा एक दिवसीय सांकेतिक बंद का आह्वान किया गया था।

डॉक्टरों का तर्क- आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी का अनुभव नहींं
डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी करने का अनुभव नहींं है। अगर वे सर्जरी करते है तो मरीजों की स्थिति बिगड़ेगी जिसके बाद सभी डॉक्टरों की बदनामी होगी। कहा कि आयुर्वेद को सर्जरी की अनुमति देना आमजन के स्वास्थ्य से सोचा समझा खिलवाड़ है। आज सरकार को भले ही समझ नहींं आ रहा है पर इसके गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने होंगे। आज विश्व कोविड महामारी से जूझ रहा है और सरकार मिक्सोपैथी का कानून पास कर आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टर को ऑपरेशन की अनुमति देकर इस देश को किस दिशा में ले जाना चाहती है।

आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक ने कहा : हम सक्षम
शुक्रवार को सुबह 6 बजे से लेकर शाम 6 बजे तक इमरजेंसी के अलावा प्राइवेट व सरकारी अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं पूर्णतः ठप रहीं। डॉक्टर कह रहे हैं कि अगर इस कानून में बदलाव नहींं किया तो देश की सभी स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं चौपट हो जाएंगी। वही, सदर अस्पताल में आयुष के डॉक्टर प्रेमचंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि जेनरल डॉक्टरों की तर्ज पर आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को ही सभी ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है। आयुर्वेद में भी सर्जरी का प्रशिक्षण दिया जाता है। अगर वे सर्जरी कर सकते है आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर क्यों नहींं सर्जरी कर सकते है।

