  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Buxar
  Due To Malmas, The Sum Of Two Full Moon In A Month, From A Scientific Point Of View, Sharad Purnima Has Special Significance.

धर्म-कर्म:मलमास के कारण बन रहा एक माह में दो पूर्णिमा का योग, वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण से शरद पूर्णिमा का है विशेष महत्व

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आश्विन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की शरद पूर्णिमा आज, स्नानदान की पूर्णिमा 31 अक्टूबर को

आश्विन मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की शरद पूर्णिमा आज 30 अक्तूबर को मनाया जा रहा है। वहीं स्नानदान की पूर्णिमा 31 अक्टूबर को मनाया जाएगा। शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण चंद्रमा का विशिष्ट महत्व है। क्योंकि यह एक माह में दूसरी पूर्णिमा है। पहली पूर्णिमा 1 अक्टूबर को थी। यह संयोग मलमास के कारण बना हुआ है। शरद पूर्णिमा धर्म तथा अध्यात्म की दृष्टि से भी काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। हालांकि बता दें कि हिंदू धर्म में हर महीने आने वाली पूर्णिमा का विशेष महत्व होता है। परंतु इन सभी में शरद पूर्णिमा का स्थान सर्वश्रेष्ठ माना गया है।

शरद पूर्णिमा की रात आती हैं देवी लक्ष्मी

सूर्य मंदिर के पुजारी आचार्य आशुतोष पाण्डेय के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन चंद्रमा अपनी 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होते हैं। अपनी किरणों से अमृत की बूंदे पृथ्वी पर गिराते हैं। शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को खुले आसमान के नीचे चावल का खीर रखा जाता है। इसके अलावा शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को देवी लक्ष्मी पृथ्वी पर आती हैं और घर-घर जाकर यह देखती हैं कि कौन रात को जग रहा है। इस कारण इसे कोजागरी पूर्णिमा भी कहते हैं। कोजागरी का अर्थ होता है कि कौन-कौन जाग रहा है।

शरद पूर्णिमा की रात आती हैं देवी लक्ष्मी
सूर्य मंदिर के पुजारी आचार्य आशुतोष पाण्डेय के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन चंद्रमा अपनी 16 कलाओं से परिपूर्ण होते हैं। अपनी किरणों से अमृत की बूंदे पृथ्वी पर गिराते हैं। शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को खुले आसमान के नीचे चावल का खीर रखा जाता है। इसके अलावा शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को देवी लक्ष्मी पृथ्वी पर आती हैं और घर-घर जाकर यह देखती हैं कि कौन रात को जग रहा है। इस कारण इसे कोजागरी पूर्णिमा भी कहते हैं। कोजागरी का अर्थ होता है कि कौन-कौन जाग रहा है।

शरद पूर्णिमा का है वैज्ञानिक महत्व, परेशानियों से मिलता है छूटकारा

शरद पूर्णिमा को आश्विन पूर्णिमा भी कहते हैं। वैज्ञानिक मतों के अनुसार शरद पूर्णिमा की तिथि पर चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के सबसे नजदीक रहता है और रात को चंद्रमा की किरणों में औषधीय गुण की मात्रा सबसे ज्यादा होती है। जो मनुष्य को कई तरह बीमारियों से छुटकारा पाने में मदद होती है। चंद्रमा की किरणों में औषधीय गुण होने के कारण शरद पूर्णिमा की रात को खीर बनाकर उसे खुले आसमान के नीचे रखा जाता है। रात भर खीर में चंद्रमा की किरणें पड़ने के कारण खीर में चंद्रमा की औषधीय गुण आ जाती हैं। फिर अगले दिन खीर खाने से सेहत पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ता है।​​​​​​​

मान्यता है कि भगवान कृष्ण ने किया था महारास
ऐसी मान्यता है कि भगवान कृष्ण शरद पूर्णिमा की तिथि पर ही वृंदावन में सभी गोपियों संग महारास रचाया था। इस वजह भी शरद पूर्णिमा का विशेष महत्व है। शरद पूर्णिमा के दिन मथुरा और वृंदावन सहित देश के कई कृष्ण मंदिरों में विशेष आयोजन किए जाते हैं।
शरद पूर्णिमा का मुहूर्त
30 अक्टूबर की शाम 05:47 मिनट से 31 अक्टूबर की रात 08:21 मिनट तक है।​​​​​​​

