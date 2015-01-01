पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खतरा बढ़ा:यात्रा के दौरान लापरवाही बरतना यात्रियों को पड़ेगा महंगा, संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ा

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना अभी खत्म नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में स्टेशन पर लापरवाही न बरतें। नहीं तो आप भी इसकी चपेट में आ सकते है। क्योंकि जिले में अभी भी कोरोना दस्तक दे रहा है। ऐसे में कोरोना अभी भी अपनी स्थिति बनाए हुए है। जो खतरे से कम नही है। बावजूद ना केवल यात्री बल्कि कुली भी कोरोना से बचाव के क्रम में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। इसके कई उदाहरण बक्सर रेलवे स्टेशन पर देखा जा सकता है। जहां ट्रेन पकड़ने आने वाले दर्जनों यात्री ऐसे दिख रहे हैं जो न तो मुंह पर मास्क लगाए है और न ही हाथों में ग्लब्स।

सतर्क नहीं हुए तो फैल सकता है कोरोना
स्टेशन पर ट्रेन की प्रतीक्षा करने वाले यात्री खुद को असुरक्षित रखते ही है, साथ में अपने बच्चों को भी असुरक्षित स्थिति में ट्रैवल करवा रहे हैं। ऐसे में संक्रमण के प्रभाव को रोक पाना काफी मुश्किल मालूम पड़ता है। सोमवार को कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा बक्सर स्टेशन पर देखने को मिला। जहां कई यात्रियों को इसी तरह से देखा गया जो प्रतीक्षालय में ट्रेन के आगमन की प्रतीक्षा कर रहे कई ऐसे यात्री बैठे मिले जिनके चेहरे पर ना तो मास्क था और ना ही हाथों में ग्लब्स था। इस स्टेशन पर प्रवेश करने के दरमियान रेल कर्मियों द्वारा यात्रियों को जागरूक किया जाता रहा।

रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर लगी रही भीड़
रिजर्वेशन टिकट लेने के लिए आए दिन यात्री रिजर्वेशन काउंटर पर आपाधापी करते नजर आते हैं। जहां इनके द्वारा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पूरी तरह की धज्जियां उड़ाई जाती है। हद की बात यह है कि यहां टिकट बुक कराने आने वाले यात्रियों के चेहरे पर मास्क नहीं होना और हाथों में ग्लब्स का नहीं होना। कहीं ना कहीं इन की लापरवाही का संकेत दे रहा है। वैसे रेल प्रशासन द्वारा यात्रियों के बीच जागरूकता के लिए रोज माइकिंग कर लोगों मास्क पहनने की अपील की जा रही है।

