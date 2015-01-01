पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवायद:एचएसआरपी चोरी होने पर करानी होगी एफआइआर

बक्सर36 मिनट पहले
  • हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट की चोरी होने पर बिना केस कराए नहींं मिलेगा नया प्लेट

वाहनों की हाई सिक्योरिटी रजिस्ट्रेशन प्लेट (एचएसआरपी) चोरी होने या खो जाने पर वाहन मालिकों अब थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज करानी होगी। केस की कॉपी वाहन-4 पोर्टल पर अपलोड होने के बाद ही दूसरी नंबर प्लेट जारी हो सकेगी। प्लेट में विशेष सुरक्षा चिप के चलते यह नई व्यवस्था लागू की गई है। एफआईआर कॉपी लगने के बाद ही विभाग से स्वीकृति लेकर एचएसआरपी केवल परिवहन विभाग की तरफ से अधिकृत कंपनियां वाहन के डीलर से लगा सकेंगे। इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए डीटीओ मनोज कुमार रजक ने बताया कि केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन व राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने पिछले 27 अक्टूबर को राज्य के प्रमुख सचिव परिवहन आयुक्त को हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट संबंधित नियमों को भेजा है।
जीपीएस आधारित चिप से वाहन ट्रैक
हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट डायनेमिक होता है। जिसमें जीपीएस आधारित चिप लगी होती है।इसकी मदद से पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम या परिवहन विभाग कभी भी किसी भी वाहन को ट्रैक कर सकते हैं।इसका सबसे बड़ा फायदा यह होगा कि वाहनों की चोरी का पता लगा सकेगा यानी चोरी होने पर वाहन का पकड़ना आसान होगा।

हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर खराब होने पर मिलेगा नया नंबर प्लेट

वाहन की हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट के टूटने खराब होने पर नई नंबर पर जारी किया जाएगा। लेकिन इसकी जानकारी वाहन-4 सॉफ्टवेयर में अपलोड करनी होगी। इसमें प्लेट बदलने का विवरण लिखना होगा। वाहन के आगे और पीछे दोनों नंबर प्लेटों में अलग 10 अंक यूनिक नंबर होता है। इसलिए किसी एक प्लेट का अगले से बदला जा सकता है। इसमें दोनों नंबर प्लेट बदलने की जरूरत नहींं पड़ेगी। डीलर आरटीओ में बदली गई प्लेट के टुकड़े-टुकड़े करने के नष्ट कर देंगे ऐसे नंबर प्लेट का पूरा रिकॉर्ड रखा जाएगा। जिससे अधिकारी कभी भी इसकी जांच कर सकेंगे। नंबर प्लेट के साथ वाहन की विंडो विंडस्क्रीन पर इंधन के प्रकार पेट्रोल डीजल सीएनजी इलेक्ट्रिकल के अनुसार स्टीकर लगाएंगे। जिससे दूर से वाहन की पहचान हो सके।

