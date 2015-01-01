पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:जिले के पांच जगहों पर लगी आग, 20 लाख से अधिक का सामान जलकर राख

बक्सर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अहले सुबह डेकोरेशन गोदाम में लगी आग, धू-धू कर जल गया लाखों का सामान

कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर पाया गया काबू
छठ की खुशी के बीच अगलगी की घटनाओं से जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों में मातम पसर गया। जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों में पांच जगह अगलगी की घटना हुई। जिसमें करीब 20-25 लाख के सामान जलकर राख हो गए हैं। वहीं, अगलगी में धान के बोझे भी जल हैं। डुमरांव नगर के बंधन पटवा रोड में शनिवार को अहले सुबह एक डेकोरेशन गोदाम में लगी आग में लाखों की संपति जल गई है। आगलगी की यह घटना संतोष कुमार प्रजापति के गोदाम में हुई है। स्थानीय लोगों व पुलिस प्रशासन की तत्परता से करीब आधा घंटा बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। बाद में फायर ब्रिगेड का वाहन भी पहुंचा। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही तत्काल डुमरांव विधायक डाॅ. अजित कुशवाहा भी मौके पर पहुंचे वहीं डुमरांव राज परिवार के शिवांग विजय सिंह ने पीड़ित व्यवसायी को तत्काल पचास हजार रुपये का आर्थिक सहयोग किया। हालांकि आग के कारणों का पता नहीं चल सका है।

नगर के बंधन पटवा रोड की है घटना, स्थानीय लोगों की तत्परता से पाया गया आग पर काबू

आतिशबाजी से आग की आशंका : छठ के खुशी में आतिशबाजी से निकली चिंगारी के कारण ही गोदाम में आग लगी है। गोदाम मालिक संतोष ने बताया कि गोदाम में फोम, प्लास्टिक आदि के कई प्रकार कृत्रिम डेकोरेशन के सामान रखे गए थे। जिसकी कीमत दस लाख से भी अधिक है। लाॅकडाउन से अभी तक मंदी की मार झेल रहे संतोष को आगलगी की इस घटना से बड़ा नुकसान हुआ है। उसका व्यवसाय पूरी तरह से चौपट हो गया है। जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह करीब पांच बजे उसके गोदाम से अचानक आग की लपटे उठने लगी।

एक सप्ताह के अंदर किरनी गांव में दोबारा खलिहान में रखा धान के बोझे में लगी आग
किरनी गांव में खलिहान में रखा लगभग 5 एकड़ धान का बोझ दूसरी बार जलकर राख हो गयी। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार किरनी गांव निवासी परशुराम यादव का 4 एकड़ धान का बोझ एवं रामजी यादव का एक एकड़ धान का भोज खेत से काटकर खलिहान में रखा गया था। विगत शुक्रवार की मध्यरात्रि को किसी असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा आग के हवाले कर दिया गया। जिससे सभी बोझ जलकर राख हो गया। इस घटना की सूचना ग्रामीणों द्वारा नवानगर पुलिस को दी गई। सूचना पाकर नवानगर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस द्वारा अग्निशामक दास्तां को इसकी सूचना दी गई। अग्निशामक द्वारा आग बुझाने की कवायद शुरू कर दी गई। तब जाकर आग पर काबू पाया गया। बता दें कि विगत 16 नवंबर को उसी खलिहान में आग लगने से 8 एकड़ धान का बोझ भी जल गया था। ग्रामीणों द्वारा इस पर काफी चिंतन किया जा रहा है। क्षति पूर्ति के लिए आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

गैस रिसाव से लगी आग में तीन घरों की संपत्ति जलकर हुई राख
चक्की भरियार ओपी थाना क्षेत्र के चन्दा पंचायत अंतर्गत लीला धरपुर महादलित बस्ती में खाना बनाते वक्त गैस सिलेंडर में लगी आग से तीन से अधिक घरो में आग लग गई। जिसमें रखा लाखों का सामान जलकर खाक हो गया। गैस सिलेंडर में हुए विस्फोट से मकान की छत पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो गई। गनीमत रही कि हादसे में कोई हताहत नही हुआ। फायर ब्रिगेड के पहुंचने से पूर्व ही ग्रामीणों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया था। पीड़ित परिवार ने प्रशासन से मुआवजे की मांग की है। गांव लीला धरपुर के सुखारी राम की पत्नी शनिवार सुबह 10 बजे के करीब घर में रखे गैस के चूल्हे पर चाय बना रही थी। बताया गया है कि इसी बीच गैस रिसाव होने के कारण रेगुलेटर में अचानक आग पकड़ ली।

डुमरांव विधायक ने भी लिया जायजा
तत्काल इसकी सूचना स्थानीय प्रशासन व फायर विभाग को दी गई। स्थानीय लोगों ने हिम्मत दिखा उस पर पानी डाल आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास किए। करीब आधा घंटा के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सके। इधर घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही तत्काल एसडीएम हरेन्द्र राम, एसडीपीओ केके सिंह, सीओ सुनील कुमार सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष बिंदेश्वर राम मौके पर पहुंचे तथा घटना की जानकारी ली। इधर डुमरांव विधायक डाॅ. अजित कुशवाहा ने भी पीड़ित व्यवसायी को ढांढस बधाया। उन्होंने प्रशासन से आर्थिक मदद के साथ ही नुकसान के भरपाई हेतु क्षति आंकलन करने की अपील की है।

