टीकाकरण:पांच फरवरी तक हर हाल में पूरा किया जाएगा पहले चरण का टीकाकरण

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • सोमवार तक जिले में 56 प्रतिशत रजिस्टर्ड स्वास्थ्यकर्मी हो चुके हैं टीकाकृत
  • 10 फरवरी से जिले में दूसरे चरण के तहत कोरोनारोधी टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत करने में जुटा प्रशासन

जिले में प्रथम चरण के तहत टीकाकरण अभियान को पूरा करने में प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग दोनों प्रयासरत हैं। इस क्रम में सबसे पहले प्रथम चरण के लिए रजिस्टर्ड स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों व आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं ने टीका नहीं लिया है, उनको फॉलोअप किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पांच फरवरी तक का समय निर्धारित किया है।

उसके बाद पहले चरण के तहत दिए जाने वाले टीकाकरण अभियान को बन्द किया जाएगा। इस संबंध में जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी (डीआईओ) डॉ. राज किशोर सिंह ने बताया जिले में पहले चरण के तहत 56 प्रतिशत से अधिक लोगों ने टीका ले लिया है। जिन लोगों ने नहीं लिया है, उनसे संपर्क कर उन्हें टीका लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया जा रहा है ताकि, समय रहते प्रथम चरण को समाप्त किया जा सके।
काेरोनारोधी वैक्सीनेशन में दो दिनों में 30 प्रतिशत से अधिक का प्राप्त करना है लक्ष्य
डीआईओ डॉ. राज किशोर ने बताया सरकार ने पूर्व में ही यह गाइड लाइन जारी किया था कि टीका लेने के लिए किसी को बाध्य नहीं किया जाएगा। जिसके कारण लोग स्वेछा क्षा से टीका ले रहे हैं है। जिसके कारण टीका लेने की गति अभी धीमी है। बुधवार को निबंधित स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों में से 15 प्रतिशत लोगों को टीका देने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। जिसकी पुष्टि देर शाम तक की जा सकेगी।

वहीं, दूसरे चरण के लिए निबंधन का काम शुरू है। इसके लिए सभी विभागों को अपने अपने कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। दूसरे चरण में फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स, सरकारी कर्मचारी, पुलिसकर्मी, सेना व अर्धसैनिक बलों के जवान और बुजुर्गों को कोरोना का टीका दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभी विभागों को कर्मचारियों की सूची उपलब्ध कराने का भी निर्देश दिया गया है। ताकि, उस सूची के माध्यम से उनके लिए टीकाकरण सत्र के संचालन और उसके चयन की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जा सके।
100 लोगों से अधिक होने पर उसी विभाग में होगा टीकाकरण सत्र का संचालन
डीआईओ डॉ. राज सिंह ने बताया विभाग विभव की सूची प्राप्त होने के बाद उनकी रिपोर्ट तैयार की जाएगी। जिस विभाग में 100 से अधिक कर्मचारी होंगे वहीं पर उन कर्मचारियों को टीका देने के लिए सत्र स्थल बनाया जाएगा। कर्मचारियों की संख्या को देखते हुए टीकाकरण सत्रों का संचालन किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन लोगों ने टीका नहीं लिया है, उन्हें तो कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन करना ही चाहिए।

बल्कि, जिन लोगों ने टीका ले लिया है, वह भी लापरवाह बन कर न रहें। सभी कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करें। कोरोना की गाइडलाइन का पालन करने से न सिर्फ आप कोरोना से बचे रहेंगे, बल्कि दूसरी बीमारियों से भी बचाव होगा। मास्क पहनने से सांस से संबंधित बीमारी से भी बचे रहते हैं। वहीं, सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करने से दूसरी संक्रामक बीमारी से आपका बचाव होता है।

