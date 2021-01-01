पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:आटा-चक्की बंद, पीडीएस डीलर की मशीन ठप राशन पर भी अब आन पड़ी आफत, करेंगे आंदोलन

राजपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कनेक्शन कटने के चलते गांव का आटा चक्की का व्यवसाय हुआ बंद, पीडीएस की पीओएस मशीन हुई बंद

राजपुर प्रखंड के दुल्फा पंचायत अंतर्गत डीलिया टोला गांव के ग्रामीणों का बिजली विभाग के द्वारा कनेक्शन काट दी गयी है। जिससे ग्रामीणों को तीन दिनों से बिजली की समस्या से जूझना पड़ रहा है। स्थिति यह है कि ग्रामीणों को आज हाईटेक युग में अंधकारमय जीवन तो व्यतीत करना पड़ ही रहा है साथ ही साथ गांव की आटा चक्की का मिल भी बंद है। जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों को दूसरे गांव में जाकर भोजन के लिए आटा का प्रबंध करना पड़ रहा है।

वहीं खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के द्वारा राशन वितरण को लेकर पीडीएस दुकानदार को दिया गया पीओएस मशीन भी चार्ज नहीं होने के कारण लाभुकों के बीच राशन वितरण में परेशानी हो रही है। ग्रामीणों की आरोप है कि बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों के द्वारा ग्रामीणों को जानबूझकर परेशान किया जा रहा है। बिना सूचना दिए ही विभाग के द्वारा गांव का बिजली कनेक्शन काट दिया गया है। ग्रामीण आन्दोलन का मूड बना रहे हैं।बिना चेतावनी ही काट दिया गया बिजली का कनेक्शन
डिलिया टोला गांव के ग्रामीण अशोक चौधरी, जमुना चौधरी, महेंद्र चौधरी, कृष्णा चौधरी, कमल चौधरी समेत सभी ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बिजली विभाग के द्वारा बिना चेतावनी दिए ही ट्रांसफार्मर के पास बिजली कनेक्शन को काट दिया गया है। विपत्र जमा करने को लेकर कोई सूचना या चेतावनी नहीं दी गई कि लोग पैसा जमा करें।

उन्होंने बताया कि अगर विभाग के अधिकारी यह सूचना देकर बिजली का कनेक्शन काटते कि अब आप लोग पैसा नहीं जमा कर रहे है इसलिए बिजली का कनेक्शन काटा जाएगा। तो इस को ध्यान में रखकर सभी ग्रामीण निश्चित रूप से पैसा को जमा कर देते। लोगों ने विभाग से मोहलत भी मांगी थी।

दुसरे गांव में चार्ज की जा रही है पीओएस मशीन
बिजली विभाग के द्वारा बिजली कनेक्शन काट देने का असर जन वितरण प्रणाली की दुकान पर भी पड़ा है। खाद्य आपूर्ति विभाग के द्वारा पीडीएस दुकानदार अशोक चौधरी को पीओएस मशीन उपलब्ध कराया गया है ताकि पीओएस मशीन के माध्यम से ही लाभुकों के बीच राशन का वितरण किया जा सके। जन वितरण प्रणाली के विक्रेता अशोक चौधरी ने बताया कि गांव में बिजली नहीं रहने के चलते पीओएस मशीन को दूसरे गांव में ले जाकर चार्ज कराना पड़ रहा है। जिसके चलते काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ती है।

कनेक्शन कटने से आटा चक्की मिल भी हो गया है बंद
डिलिया टोला गांव में जमुना चौधरी का आटा चक्की की मिल है जो तीन दिनों से बंद है। जमुना चौधरी ने बताया कि विभाग के कार्यालय में विपत्र को हमेशा समय से जमा कर दिया जाता है लेकिन फिर भी मेरा कनेक्शन काट दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस को लेकर अधिकारियों से कहा भी गया फिर भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। वहीं गांव के ग्रामीण महेंद्र चौधरी, अशोक चौधरी, कृष्णा चौधरी समेत अन्य दर्जन भर से अधिक ग्रामीणों का विपत्र समय से जमा कर दिया जाता है। लेकिन इन लोगों का भी कनेक्शन कट जाने के चलते परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

गड़बड़ी सुधार के लिए विभाग की ओर से नहीं हो रहा प्रयास
गांव के ग्रामीण अमल चौधरी, धर्मेंद्र चौधरी, काशीनाथ चौधरी, राम अयोध्या चौधरी, भूटन चौधरी, फूलचंद चौधरी समेत कई ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि हम लोग गरीब परिवार से है। घर में एक बल्ब जलाते है लेकिन दस से बाइस हजार तक की विपत्र विभाग के द्वारा आया है। उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली विभाग में पूरी तरह से लूट मची हुई है। विभाग के अधिकारियों की मनमानी से बढ़ चढ़कर विपत्र आ रहा है।

लेकिन इसकी सुधार का प्रयास नहीं किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि अगर बिजली विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा विपत्र में सुधार नहीं किया जाता है तो आंदोलन करने के लिए हम लोग विवश हो जाएंगे। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि विभाग को चाहिए कि गांव में बिजली विपत्र की सुधार कराने को लेकर एक कैंप लगाए ताकि भेजे गए विपत्र को सुधारा जा सके और सभी ग्रामीण समय से अपनी राशि को कार्यालय में जमा कर सके।

कम से कम 50%को करना होगा भुगतान
बिजली विभाग के द्वारा जो विपत्र ग्रामीणों को भेजा गया है वो पूरी तरह से ठीक है। उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली की विपत्र मीटर रीडिंग के अनुसार ही है। जब तक से पचास प्रतिशत ग्रामीणों के द्वारा विपत्र का भुगतान नहीं किया जाता है। तब तक से गांव का बिजली कनेक्शन कटा रहेगा। -प्रशांत भारती, एसडीओ बिजली विभाग

