राहत:एक ही साथ बंटेगा दिसंबर और जनवरी का खाद्यान्न

बक्सर8 घंटे पहले
  • वितरण चक्र को नियमित करने के लिए विभाग ने किया निर्णय

माह दिसंबर 2020 तथा जनवरी 2021 का खाद्यान्न लाभुकों को एक साथ वितरण किए जाने को लेकर सरकार के द्वारा तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। ताकि पीडीएस दुकानदारों के द्वारा लाभुकों को समय से राशन वितरण करने की प्रक्रिया अपडेट हो सके। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार सरकार के सचिव विनय कुमार के द्वारा राज्य के सभी जिला पदाधिकारियों को माह दिसंबर 2020 एवं जनवरी 2021 के खाद्यान्न का एक साथ वितरण दिनांक 31 जनवरी 2021 तक कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

सनद रहे कि पीएचएच परिवार के लाभुकों को प्रति सदस्य हर महीना 3 किलो चावल तथा 2 किलो गेहूं तथा अंत्योदय परिवार के लाभुकों को 21 किलो चावल तथा 14 किलो गेहूं प्रत्येक महीने 3 तथा 2 रुपए प्रति किलो की दर से उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। वितरण चक्र को नियमित करने के उद्देश्य से सरकार के द्वारा माह दिसंबर 2020 के वितरण चक्र के साथ-साथ माह दिसंबर 2020 माह जनवरी 2021 के लिए आवंटित खाद्यान्न का एक साथ वितरण सभी राशन कार्ड धारियों को 31 जनवरी तक किया जाएगा।

सरकार के द्वारा पूर्व से खाद्यान्न का वितरण पीओएस मशीन के माध्यम से कराया जा रहा है। खाद्यान्न वितरण के क्रम में जन वितरण प्रणाली दुकान पर भी स्थापित की पीओएस मशीन पर अंगूठे के निशान के द्वारा या फिर आइरिश के माध्यम से ही बायोमेट्रिक सत्यापन अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। इसको लेकर जिले के सभी अधिकारियों को माह दिसंबर 2020 एवं जनवरी 2021 के खाद्यान्न का एक साथ ससमय तथा पारदर्शी तरीके से सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

विभाग ने ई चालान भी किया जारी
दिसंबर 2020 तथा जनवरी 2021 माह के राशन का वितरण लाभुकों के बीच समय से कराए जाने को लेकर विभाग ने ई चालान भी जनरेट कर दिया है। ई चालान विभाग के द्वारा जनरेट किए जाने के बाद अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार उपाध्याय ने सभी पीडीएस दुकानदारों को समय से खाद्यान्न की राशि एसएफसी के अकाउंट में जमा करने का निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही यह भी निर्देश दिया गया है कि अगर कोई भी पीडीएस दुकानदार दिसंबर तथा जनवरी माह का ई चालान की राशि नहीं जमा करता है तो वैसे पीडीएस दुकानदारों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

