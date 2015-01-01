पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:गोपाष्टमी पर आदर्श गौशाला में गो परिक्रमा की, पूजन के बाद सामूहिक यज्ञ का किया आयोजन

बक्सर30 मिनट पहले
  • धार्मिक शास्त्रों के अनुसार दिवाली के बाद आने वाली कार्तिक शुक्ल अष्टमी को गोपाष्टमी मनाया जाता है

रविवार को गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर नगर के स्टेशन रोड स्थित आदर्श गौशाला समिति द्वारा समारोह पूर्वक गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया गया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता समिति के वरिष्ठ संरक्षक रोहतास गोयल व संचालन सचिव अनिल मानसिंह का ने की।

अध्यक्ष व सचिव ने बताया गोपाष्टमी के शुभ अवसर पर गौशाला में गो संवर्धन हेतु गौ पूजन का कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किया गया। धार्मिक शास्त्रों के अनुसार दिवाली के ठीक बाद आने वाली कार्तिक शुक्ल अष्टमी को गोपाष्टमी पर्व के रूप में मनाया जाता है।

पौराणिक मान्यताओं के अनुसार इसी दिन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण ने गौ चारण लीला शुरू की थी। कार्तिक शुक्ल अष्टमी के दिन मां यशोदा ने भगवान कृष्ण को गौ चराने के लिए जंगल भेजा था। इस दिन गो, ग्वाल और भगवान श्रीकृष्ण का पूजन करने का महत्व है। हिन्दू धर्म में गाय को माता का स्थान दिया गया है। अत: गाय को गौ माता भी कहा जाता है।

विधिवत गौपूजन व हवन किया

इस मौके पर विधिवत गौ पूजन, हवन इत्यादि का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें गौ और बछड़ों को स्नान के पश्चात गौ माता के अंगों में मेहंदी, हल्दी, रोली, आदि के छापे लगाए गए और गौ माता का अद्भुत सिंगार के पश्चात धूप-दीप, पुष्प, अक्षत, रोली, गुड, जलेबी, वस्त्र और जल से गौ माता की पूजा की गई व आरती उतारी गई। इसके बाद गो ग्रास निकालकर परिक्रमा की गई और पूजन के पश्चात सामूहिक यज्ञ का आयोजन हुआ। यह यज्ञ आर्य समाज के आचार्य द्वारा संपन्न कराया गया।

समिति ने लिया गो रक्षा का संकल्प

इसके बाद समिति के सभी पदाधिकारी गण सामूहिक रूप से गौ रक्षा का संकल्प लिए। इस अवसर पर समिति के वरिष्ठ संरक्षक रोहतास गोयल ने बताया कि कार्तिक शुक्ल अष्टमी तिथि को भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने गोचारण लीला आरंभ की थी जिसके फलस्वरूप आज के दिन गोपाष्टमी का पर्व मनाया जाता है।

इस दिन बछड़े सहित गाय पूजन का विशेष महत्व है। श्रीगोयल ने बताया कि गाय की सेवा करने से मनुष्य का जीवन धन्य हो जाता है। वही समिति के वरिष्ठ संरक्षक श्री बैकुंठ नाथ शर्मा और सचिव अनिल मानसिंहका ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि गौ माता की सेवा से बढ़कर दूसरा कोई महान पुण्य कार्य नहीं है।

सभी पापों से मिलता है छुटकारा

जो मनुष्य गौ माता के खू्र से धुल लेकर अपने सिर पर धारण करता है। वह कई तीर्थों के स्नान का फल पाता है, उससे सभी पापों का छुटकारा मिल सकता है। कार्यक्रम के अंत में बुंदिया और केले का प्रसाद वितरण किया।

उक्त कार्यक्रम में मुख्य रूप समिति के वरिष्ठ संरक्षक सत्य देव प्रसाद, संरक्षक पंकज मानसिंहका, समिति के सचिव अनिल मानसिंहका, सदस्य- हरिशंकर गुप्ता, सदस्य- सुरेश राय, सदस्य -श्रवण तिवारी, वार्ड पार्षद जय तिवारी, अशोक पोद्दार, मिश्रा जी (प्रबंधक) सहित अन्य लोग भी मुख्य रूप से उपस्थित थे।

