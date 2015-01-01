पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वादे:डबल इंजन की सरकार विकास के नए आयाम स्थापित करेगी

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे ने कहा कि बिहार में डबल इंजन की सरकार विकास के नित नए आयाम स्थापित करेगी। प्रदेश में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में एनडीए सबका साथ सबका विकास सबका विश्वास को लेकर कृत संकल्पित है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री सहित दोनों उपमुख्यमंत्री एवं मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल जनता दल यूनाइटेड भारतीय जनता पार्टी, हम एवं वीआईपी पार्टी के सदस्यों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी। विश्वास व्यक्त किया कि केंद्र सरकार की गरीब कल्याण की योजनाओं को तेज गति मिलेगी।

जिसका लाभ बिहार की जनता को मिलेगा। बिहार का सर्वांगीण विकास होगा। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आत्मनिर्भर बिहार का सपना साकार होगा। उन्होंने जनता का भी आभार किया। मंत्री चौबे ने विपक्ष द्वारा शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बॉयकॉट पर आश्चर्य व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि राजद कांग्रेस एवं विपक्षी दलों का यह रवैया ठीक नहीं रहा। राजद कांग्रेस एवं महागठबंधन में शामिल अन्य दलों को जनता ने विपक्ष में रहने का जनादेश दिया है।

