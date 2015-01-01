पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीत का परचम:महागठबंधन ने पताका फहराया

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
  • ब्रह्मपुर विधानसभा में 89059 वोटों के साथ 48.64 प्रतिशत मत मिले महागठबंधन के शंभुनाथ यादव को

जिले की चारों विधानसभा सीट महागठबंधन के प्रत्याशियों ने कब्जा जमा लिया है। पिछले चुनाव में जहां डुमराव व राजपुर (सुरक्षित) में जदयू का दबदबा कायम था। वहीं इस बार के चुनाव में जदयू ने दोनों सीट गवां दी हैं। इन दोनों सीटों पर सीपीआईएमएल व कांग्रेस ने पुनः अपना सिक्का जमा लिया है। इतना ही नहीं जिले में इस बार कांग्रेस ने बक्सर विधानसभा के साथ-साथ राजपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में भी जीत हासिल कर अपनी दक्षता साबित की है। बता दें कि कांग्रेस के सीटिंग विधायक रहे संजय तिवारी उर्फ मुन्ना तिवारी 58 हजार 181 वोट प्राप्त कर इस बार अपने प्रतिद्वंदी रहे भाजपा के परशुराम चतुर्वेदी को तीन हजार 351 वोट से पराजित कर जीत का परचम लहराया है। रालोसपा उम्मीदवार निर्मल कुमार सिंह के खाते में 30 हजार 238 वोट पड़े और निर्दलीय आकाश कुमार सिंह को पांच हजार 717 पर सब्र करना पड़ा।

वही भाजपा से बागी हुए विश्वनाथ राम ने कांग्रेस का दामन थामते हुए इस बार राजपुर सुरक्षित विधानसभा सभा से परिवहन मंत्री सह जदयू उम्मीदवार सन्तोष कुमार निराला को 20 हजार 565 वोट से हरा कर कांग्रेस को एक सीट की बढ़त दिलाई है। इस तरह विश्वनाथ राम को 66 हजार 957 वोट मिले। जबकि सन्तोष निराला को 46392 मत प्राप्त हुए। बसपा के उम्मीदवार संजय राम को 43674 वोट मिले। ब्रह्मपुर विधानसभा के सिटिंग राजद विधायक शम्भूनाथ यादव ने 89 हजार 059 रिकॉर्ड वोट प्राप्त कर पुनः राजद सीट को बरकरार रखने में सफल हुए। लोजपा के उम्मीदवार हुलास पांडेय को 50 हजार 537 वोटों से हराया है। जबकि तीसरे स्थान पर वीआईपी के उम्मीदवार जयराज चौधरी को भी पटखनी दी है। यही हाल डुमरांव का रहा। यहां माले उम्मीदवार अजित कुमार सिंह ने जदयू उम्मीदवार अंजुम आरा को 33 हजार 854 वोट से हराते हुए अपनी जीत का परचम लहराया है।

नव निर्वाचित विधायकों ने किया क्षेत्र के चहुंमुखी विकास का दावा
विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना समाप्त होने के बाद चारों विधायक ने जिले में विकास का दावा करते हुए कहा कि यह जनता की जीत है। बक्सर विधायक संजय तिवारी ने कहा कि यह मेरी जीत नहीं है यह बक्सर की जनता की जीत है। बक्सर की जनता को तहे दिल से धन्यवाद देता हूं कि जो दुबारा मुझे बक्सर की सेवा करने का मौका दिया। बक्सर में चौतरफा विकास करूंगा। विधानसभा का विधायक होने के नाते जनता को किसी प्रकार की कष्ट नहीं होने दूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि बक्सर के न्यायप्रिय लोगों ने लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। वहीं ब्रह्मपुर विधायक शंभू यादव ने कहा कि ब्रह्मपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बचे उन कार्यों को पहले पूरा करूंगा। सिमरी और ब्रह्मपुर के किसानों को विकास के लिए हर वो कदम उठाऊंगा। जिससे किसानों की आमदनी बढ़ जाये।
जनता को देवता मान पूजा करूंगा : विश्वनाथ राम
राजपुर से पहली बार जीत हासिल करने के बाद कांग्रेस विधायक विश्वनाथ राम ने कहा कि देव रूपी जनता की जीत है। क्षेत्र के जनता मेरे ऊपर विश्वास करके मुझे विधानसभा पहुंचाई। उसी तरह मैं उन लोगों से किए वादों पर खरे उतरते हुए उनकी हर वादा पूरा करूंगा। उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री संतोष निराला ने क्षेत्र की जनता को ठगने का काम किया था। लेकिन, मैं राजपुर की जनता को देवता मानकर पूजा करूंगा। इधर, डुमरांव सीट पर पहली बार जीत हासिल करने वाले भाकपा माले के चर्चित युवा नेता विधायक डॉ. अजीत कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि यह लोकतंत्र की जीत है। लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में जिस तरह से जनता मुझे जीत दिलाई है। उसी तरह मैं पूरे क्षेत्र की जनता को सलाम करता हूं।

