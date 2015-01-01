पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस के किसान नेता स्वर्गीय बबन ओझा की पुण्यतिथि:खुद को जो हरा सके वह मेरे साथ चले बुझे दीये जला सके वह मेरे साथ चले

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
बुधवार को कांग्रेस के किसान नेता स्वर्गीय बबन ओझा की पुण्यतिथि आदम कद प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण कर मनाई गई। मौके पर कई दलों के नेता एवं समाजसेवी उपस्थित रहे। पुण्यतिथि पर 15 दिसंबर से अखंड कीर्तन प्रारंभ होकर दिनांक 16 दिसंबर दोपहर तक जारी रहा दोपहर 12:00 बजे उनकी आदमकद प्रतिमा पर पुष्प अर्पित एवं माल्यार्पण कर उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी गई और उन्हें याद किया गया उक्त कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता भारत की जनवादी नौजवान सभा के जिलाध्यक्ष वह पूर्व सीपीआईएम के जिला सचिव राजेश कुमार शर्मा ने किया।

इस दौरान राजेश शर्मा ने कहा कि किसान कांग्रेस नेता बबन ओझा एक कर्मठ एवं सजग नागरिक होने के साथ-साथ किसानों की अगुवाई करने में अक्सर दल और विचारधारा से ऊपर उठकर मानवता के स्तर पर उन्होंने किसानों के साथ साथ कदम में कदम मिलाया था और देश की प्रगति के लिए हमेशा तत्परता प्रदर्शित की थी वह एक सच्चे वह चेतन शील किसान थे।

साथी शर्मा ने कुमार नयन की गजल जो “खुद को हरा सके वह मेरे साथ चले जो बुझे दीये जला सके वह मेरे साथ चले “ पढ़कर उपस्थित लोगों को खूब आकर्षित किया। मौके पर उनके पैतृक स्थान ग्राम गढ़हिया सिकरौल लख प्रखंड नवानगर जिला बक्सर उक्त कार्यक्रम में भारत का छात्र फेडरेशन के छात्र नेता अंकित कुमार सिंह एवं प्रतीक आनंद ने मंच संचालन का कार्य किया वही युवा कांग्रेस जिला बक्सर के अध्यक्ष अजय ओझा ने स्वर्गीय बबन ओझा को व्यक्तित्व का धनी बताते हुए कार्यक्रम का धन्यवाद ज्ञापन किया।

मौके पर पूर्व विधायक, श्रीकांत पाठक, धीरज मिश्रा, कांग्रेस नेता कामेश्वर पांडे, लल्लन मिश्रा, रालोसपा नेता राम आशीष कुशवाहा, सत्येंद्र यादव, मनोज पांडे, अमर ओझा, अरविंद पांडे, लक्ष्मण उपाध्याय समेत अनेको नेता, समाजसेवी एवं बुद्धिजीवी समाज से सैकड़ों लोग सम्मिलित हुए।

