विरोध:चुनाव ड्यूटी भत्ते में की गई कटौती पर भड़के होमगार्ड के जवान, जमकर किया गया विरोध

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
मतदान खत्म होने के बाद मेहनताना की राशि में कटौती किए जाने पर भड़के होमगार्ड के जवानों ने बाजार समिति स्थित बिहार गृह रक्षा वाहिनी कार्यालय के समक्ष अपनी मांग को रखते हुए आवाज को बुलंद किया। नाराज होमगार्ड के जवानों ने अपनी मेहनत आना की पूरी राशि की मांग करते हुए हंगामा करने पर उतारू हो गए। इसी दौरान जवानों ने अपने संघ के नेता श्रीभगवान सिंह को इसकी सूचना दी। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे जिला अध्यक्ष श्री भगवान सिंह, सचिव संजय कुमार सिंह व कमलेश कुमार सिंह आदि ने चुनाव कार्य में ड्यूटी किए जाने के बाद मिलने वाली राशि में हुई कटौती की मांग को पुरजोर तरीका से रखते हुए कहा कि यह नाइंसाफी है। जवानों के साथ ऐसा किया जाना किसी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

जिला अध्यक्ष श्रीभगवान सिंह ने कहा कि चुनाव कार्य में लगे करीब 600 होमगार्ड के जवान है। एक जवान को 7216 रुपया दिया जाना है। जिसमें बिहार गृह रक्षा वाहिनी कार्यालय बक्सर में कार्यरत कर्मी धर्मेंद्र सिंह व अशोक पाठक द्वारा इस राशि से 116 काट कर दिया जाने लगा। यानी 7100 रुपये मिलने की बात को लेकर जवान पूरी तरह से भड़क गए। नाराज होमगार्ड के जवानों ने अपनी बात को डीएम तक पहुंचाने के लिए मोबाइल से संपर्क साधने की कोशिश की किंतु नहीं हो सका। इसके बाद आधे घंटे तक अपनी मांग पर अड़े रहे।

जवानों ने कहा कि पहले 3000 दिया जा चुका है और 4100 ही दिए जा रहे थे। जिसका सभी ने विरोध जताया। जवानों ने कहा कि 6 दिन ड्यूटी की गई है जिसमें टीए डीए खाना पीना सब भत्ता जोड़कर दिया जाता है। जिला अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि इस मामले की शिकायत डीएम को भी लिखित रूप में दी जा रही है। इस मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए अतिरिक्त प्रभार में जिला समादेष्टा अनिल कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि ऐसा प्रोविजन है कि यात्रा भत्ता एक ही बार देय होता है। जिसको लेकर थोड़ा कंफ्यूजन उत्पन्न हो गया था।

