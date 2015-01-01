पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामान जलकर राख:शॉर्ट सर्किट से हुई अगलगी की घटना में झोपड़ी जली, सामान जलकर राख

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
स्थानीय थाना क्षेत्र के हरपुर जलवासी पंचायत अंतर्गत जलवासी गांव में अगलगी की घटना हुई। घटना सोमवार को दोपहर में हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि आग लगने से झोपड़ीनुमा घर जलकर राख हो गया। आग लगने का कारण बिजली का शार्ट सर्किट बताया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार राधेश्याम यादव का पूरा परिवार घटना के दौरान खेत में काम करने गया था। आसपास के लोगों ने घटना की सूचना परिजनों को दी। जिसके बाद आनन-फानन में परिवार के लोग पहुंचे। किसी तरह आग पर काबू करने का प्रयास शुरू हुआ।

कपड़ा व नगदी भी जलकर राख

आग की लपटें इतनी तेज थी कि उनपर काबू पाना मुश्किल हो रहा था। मोहल्ले के युवकों ने हैंडपम्प से पानी लेकर बाहर से फेंकना शुरू किया। कई लोग बाल्टी लेकर आगा बुझाने में जुट गए। करीब एक घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। हालांकि कुछ खास उपलब्धि हाथ नहीं लगी। क्योंकि सारा सामान जलकर राख हो चुका था। पीड़ित के अनुसार घर मे चौकी, बिछावन, आलमारी के अलावा बहुत सारा कपड़ा और कुछ नगदी भी रखा था। सबकुछ जलकर खत्म हो गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार जलवासी निवासी राधेश्याम यादव के घर दोपहर शॉर्ट सर्किट से अचानक आग लग गई। जिससे हजारों रुपए की संपत्ति सहित कुछ कागजात जलकर खाक हो गया। इस अगलगी की घटना की जानकारी स्थानीय थाना में दी गई है।

