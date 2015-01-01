पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:बालगृह में रहने वाले बच्चों के लिए तत्काल कंबल उपलब्ध कराया जाए : डालसा सचिव

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सेंट्रल जेल समेत तीनों जेल व बालगृह का निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे डालसा सचिव सह न्यायाधीश

न्यायाधीश सह डालसा(जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार) के सचिव धर्मेंद्र कुमार तिवारी ने जिले के सेंट्रल जेल समेत महिला जेल, ओपन जेल बक्सर और बालगृह का निरीक्षण किया। बुधवार को 12 बजे दिन में सेंट्रल जेल बक्सर पहुंचे न्यायाधीश की धमक से अफसरों के बीच चहलकदमी बढ़ गई।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कैदियों की व्यवस्था को देखा। हालांकि की व्यवस्था पर उन्होंने संतोष व्यक्त किया। वैसे बढ़ती ठंड के प्रकोप से बचाव को लेकर उन्होंने जेल सुपरिटेंडेंट राजीव कुमार को निर्देश देते हुए इस पर पहल करने की बात कही। जेल की क्षमता से अधिक कुल 1211 बंदी जेल में है।

इसके बाद वह ओपन जेल पहुंचे जहां 103 बंदी रहते हैं। हालांकि इस जेल की क्षमता 104 बंदी के परिजनों के साथ रहने की है। यहां की व्यवस्था से भी न्यायाधीश संतोषजनक दिखे। इसके बाद वे बालगृह पहुंचे जहां अनाथ बच्चों को देखा। बच्चों से बात भी की।

जेल में बंद कैदियों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं को लेकर संतुष्ट दिखे न्यायाधीश

रोटी बेलने के लिए आ गई नई मशीन

सेंट्रल जेल में निरीक्षण कर रहे न्यायधीश को जेल अधीक्षक ने बताया कि पहले रोटी बनाने में दिक्कत हो रही थी। अब आटा सानने और रोटियां बेलने के लिए नई मशीन आ गयी है। जिससे बंदियों को ठंड में चावल खाने से राहत मिली है। मशीन के माध्यम से आटा सान कर और बेलकर उन्हें इलेक्ट्रिक तवा से बनी रोटियां परोसी जातीं हैं।

ताड़ के पेड़ को हटाने की उठाई गई बात

महिला जेल में विशालकाय ताड़ के पेड़ से परेशान जेल प्रशासन द्वारा न्यायाधीश से अवगत कराते हुए बताया गया कि इसे हटवाने के लिए वन विभाग से कई बार गुहार लगाई गई है। किंतु कोई पहल नहीं हुई। पैनल अधिवक्ता डॉ विष्णु दत्त द्विवेदी ने भी इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए बताया कि इस मामले में विगत 2 वर्षों पहले से पत्राचार किया जा रहा है। बावजूद वन विभाग द्वारा अभी तक इस पर कोई पहल नहीं की गई है। जेल प्रशासन व पैनल अधिवक्ता से इस समस्या को सुनने के बाद न्यायाधीश ने गंभीरता से लिया है।

बिना सुरक्षाकर्मी के हैं डालसा सचिव

कोर्ट की सुरक्षा को लेकर खतरा कई बार खुलकर सामने दिखा है। कोर्ट में कई बार आपराधिक हमले भी हुए हैं। परिसर में हाल ही में एक अधिवक्ता की हत्या हुई थी। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार की बिल्डिंग के पास ही हथियार के साथ अपराधी गिरफ्तारा हुआ था। लेकिन, डालसा के सचिव सह न्यायधीश धर्मेंद्र तिवारी बिना सुरक्षाकर्मी के हैं। चुनाव में उनके सुरक्षाकर्मी वापस ले लिए गए थे। जो उन्हें लौटाए नहीं गए हैं।

बालगृह में मोटे पर्दे लगाने के निर्देश

उन्होंने देखा कि खिड़कियों पर पर्दे नहीं है। इसको गंभीरता से लेते हुए न्यायाधीश ने व्यवस्थापक को खिड़कियों पर मोटे पर्दे लगाने का निर्देश दिया ताकि बच्चों को ठंड का असर से बचाया जा सके। ठंड के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए न्यायाधीश ने वहां पर बच्चों को नहाने आदि की व्यवस्था के बारे में भी जानने की कोशिश की। जहां व्यवस्थापक द्वारा बताया कि बच्चों के नहाने के लिए गीजर के पानी उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। वही रसोईघर एवं बच्चों के रहने वाले जगह को भी उन्होंने देखा। इस दौरान कई बिंदुओं पर निर्देशित करते हुए साफ सफाई पर भी ध्यान रखने की बात कही।

बालगृह में मोटे पर्दे लगाने के निर्देश उन्होंने देखा कि खिड़कियों पर पर्दे नहीं है। इसको गंभीरता से लेते हुए न्यायाधीश ने व्यवस्थापक को खिड़कियों पर मोटे पर्दे लगाने का निर्देश दिया ताकि बच्चों को ठंड का असर से बचाया जा सके। ठंड के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए न्यायाधीश ने वहां पर बच्चों को नहाने आदि की व्यवस्था के बारे में भी जानने की कोशिश की। जहां व्यवस्थापक द्वारा बताया कि बच्चों के नहाने के लिए गीजर के पानी उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। वही रसोईघर एवं बच्चों के रहने वाले जगह को भी उन्होंने देखा। इस दौरान कई बिंदुओं पर निर्देशित करते हुए साफ सफाई पर भी ध्यान रखने की बात कही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें