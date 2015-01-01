पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों का सख्ती से पालन:कोरोना से बचने के लिए लोगों को करना होगा नियमों का सख्ती से पालन

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों व चिकित्सकों ने की लोगों से सतर्क रहने की अपील, बिना मास्क व फेस कवर के घर से बाहर न निकलने की दी सलाह

जिले में पर्व त्यौहारों का सीजन अब धीरे-धीरे समाप्ति की ओर अग्रसर है। 30 नवंबर को पूर्णिमा के साथ कार्तिक का पावन माह समाप्त हो जाएगा। दीपावली व छठ पूजा को लेकर प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य समिति ने संयुक्त रूप से अभियान चला कर लोगों को जागरूक किया। बाजारों व घाटों मास्क के इस्तेमाल और शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करने के बैनर पोस्टर के अलावा माइकिंग भी कराई गई ताकि अधिक से अधिक लोग जागरूक हो और संक्रमण के खतरे को कम किया जा सके। लेकिन, पर्व की समाप्ति के बाद भी अब लोगों को अभियान चलाकर जागरूक करने के लिए रणनीति बनाई जा रही है। जिसके तहत पूजा में बाहरी राज्यों व अन्य जिलों से लौटे लोगों समेत जिले के अन्य लोगों को भी जागरूक करने के लिए अभियान चलाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है।

पर्व में संक्रमण के प्रसार की आशंका अधिक

प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नरेश कुमार ने बताया बीते दिनों जिले में व्यापक रूप से आयोजित होने वाले दीपावली व छठ पूजा का समापन हुआ है। इस दौरान हजारों लोग जिले के बाहर से पर्व मनाने आए। इस दौरान कोरोना संक्रमण की संभावना काफी अधिक रही। जिसे देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पूर्व से ही तैयारी शुरू कर दी थी। ताकि, जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण के प्रसार की स्थिति उत्पन्न होने पर राहत व इलाज कार्य समय रहते शुरू किया जा सके। उन्होंने बताया कि गत दिनों जिले में विधानसभा चुनाव भी संपन्न हुआ है। जिसके बाद जिले में संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी देखी गयी। चुनाव के पूर्व जिले में एक से तीन मरीज मिलते थे। लेकिन, चुनाव के बाद संक्रमित लोगों की संख्या सात तक पहुंच गई। जिसके बाद डीएम अमन समीर के निर्देश पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पर्व को लेकर पूर्व में ही तैयारी रखी थी।

1000 संक्रमित लोगों का इलाज संभव

डीपीएम संतोष कुमार ने बताया जिले में कोरोना की पॉजिटिविटी रेट फिलहाल 0.06 प्रतिशत है। जो चिंता का विषय नहीं है। लेकिन, यदि लोगों ने नियमों का उल्लंघन किया, तो पॉजिटिविटी रेट में बढ़ोत्तरी होने की संभवना है। दूसरी ओर, पर्व त्यौहारों को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के लिए 1000 मरीजों का लक्ष्य निर्धारित कर तैयारी कर ली थी। लेकिन, विभाग ने जिस प्रकार संभावना जताई थी, उस हिसाब से संक्रमण का प्रसार नहीं हुआ। जो अच्छे संकेत हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि देखा जाए तो लोगों में पूर्व की अपेक्षा जागरूकता आई है। लेकिन, लोगों को अपने दैनिक जीवन में तथा सामुदायिक स्तर पर अपने व्यवहार में बदलाव लाना होगा। तभी जाकर जिले को पूरी तरह से कोरोना मुक्त किया जा सकेगा।

संक्रमण से बचने को नियमों का करना होगा पालन

  • बिना मास्क व फेसकवर के घर से बाहर न निकलें
  • किसी से मिलने या बात करने के दौरान दो गज की शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करें
  • भीड़भाड़ के इलाकों में जाने से बचें
  • नियमित अंतराल पर साबुन से अच्छे से हाथ धोएं
