हंगामा:सड़क निर्माण में अनियमिता से आक्रोशित मोहल्ले के लोगों ने जमकर काटा बवाल

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • सड़क के साथ नाले के निर्माण की मांग कर रहे थे आक्रोशित, नया बाजार रोड़ का मामला

शहर के नया बाजार में हो रहे सड़क निर्माण में अनियमितता व गड़बड़ी का मामला सामने आया है। सड़क की चौड़ीकरण और सुदृढ़ीकरण के नाम पर किये जा रहे कार्यों से आम जनता को परेशानी होने लगी है। सड़क ऊंची होने के कारण मोहल्ले में जलजमाव हो गया है। इससे लोगों में आक्रोश व्याप्त है। मंगलवार को जलजमाव से आक्रोशित लोगों ने अंबेडकर चौक-नई बाजार मार्ग को जाम कर खूब बवाल किया। आक्रोशित लोगों ने आवाजाही बाधित कर सड़क पर टायर फूंक दिए। इस तरह आगजनी कर सड़क को जाम कर दिया। सड़क जाम वार्ड संख्या 8 के पार्षद निर्मला देवी के नेतृत्व में मोहल्ले के लोगों ने किया। सड़क पर उतरे मोहल्ले वालों ने जमकर प्रशासन के विरुद्ध नारेबाजी करते हुए नाला निर्माण करने की मांग की। आक्रोशितों का कहना था कि जिला प्रशासन को सड़क से पहले नाले का निर्माण करवाना चाहिए।
नाला ध्वस्त होने से बढ़ गया है संकट
बताते चलें कि अंबेडकर चौक से नई बाजार होते हुए मठिया रोड को प्रशासन द्वारा पथ निर्माण विभाग द्वारा चौड़ीकरण कराया जा रहा है। सड़क निर्माण के कारण पहले से बने नाले को ध्वस्त कर दिया गया और उस पर सड़क बनाया जा रहा है। हालाकी, नाला निर्माण को लेकर विभाग भी कार्य कर रहा है। नाला ध्वस्त होने के कारण नाले का पानी सड़क पर बह रहा है।

सड़ांध से हो रही परेशानी
लोगों का कहना था कि इस तरह बेतरतीब ढंग से निर्माण कार्य होने से मोहल्ले के लोगों को जलजमाव के बीच रहना पड़ रहा है। सड़ांध से लोगों का जीना मुहाल है। नाली का पानी बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहा है। मोहल्ले के कई लोगों के घरों के अंदर ही पानी रहने से बाथरूम से लेकर किचन तक में नाली का पानी बह रहा है। ऐसी स्थिति में लोगों की जिंदगी नरक के समान हो गयी है। आक्रोशितों ने सबसे पहले अपने वार्ड पार्षद से मामले की जानकारी देने के बाद कार्रवाई की गुहार लगाई।

घरों में प्रवेश कर रहा नाली का पानी : वार्ड पार्षद निर्मला देवी ने बताया कि अंबेडकर चौक से नई बाजार मठिया मोड़ रोड का निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है। लेकिन, मोहल्ले के नाले की पानी निकासी को लेकर नाले का निर्माण नहीं किया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण मोहल्ले का पानी गलियों में जमा होकर घरों में प्रवेश कर रहा है। उन्होंने जिलाधिकारी से मांग करते हुए कहा कि सड़क के दोनों साइड में नाले की निर्माण कराया जाए ताकि मोहल्ले का पानी निकल सके। निर्मला देवी ने बताया कि, स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा हस्ताक्षरित एक पत्र जिला पदाधिकारी को सौंपा गया है। जिसके माध्यम से उनसे मामले में हस्तक्षेप कर जल्द से जल्द जल निकासी की व्यवस्था कराने का अनुरोध किया गया है।
गलियों से ऊंची कर दी सड़क
वहीं वार्ड संख्या 8 के पार्षद निर्मला देवी ने बताया कि मोहल्ले में जल जमाव होने के कारण कई भयंकर रोगों का डर भी अब सताने लगा है। अभी कोरोना से निजात भी नहीं मिला तब तक जलजमाव से डेंगू जैसी दूसरी बीमारी भी फैलने का खतरा है। उन्होंने बताया कि पांडे पट्टी रेलवे क्रॉसिंग से लेकर मठिया मोड़ तक पथ निर्माण विभाग द्वारा नाले का एस्टीमेट नहीं बनाया गया है। सड़क गलियों से ऊंची कर दी गई है।

