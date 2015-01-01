पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बारात जा रही ऑटो बगेन में पलटी, एक की हुई मौत, नशे में था ड्राइवर

चौगाई8 घंटे पहले
  • भोजपुर के बसडीहा से बगेन थाना क्षेत्र के धरौली गांव जा रही थी बारात

भोजपुर जिले के बसडीहा से बक्सर के बगेन थानांतर्गत धरौली गांव में बारात जा रही एक ऑटो पलट गई। जिससे एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी। जबकि उसके साथ सफर कर रहे अन्य तीन चार लोग गंभीर जख्मी हो गए। बताया जा रहा है कि घटना का कारण ऑटो चालक का शराब के नशे में ड्राइविंग करना था। घटना देर रात करीब साढ़े आठ बजे के आसपास हुई। जख्मियाें को स्थानीय लोगों ने इलाज के लिए चौगाई प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में लाया गया।

उस समय अफरा-तफरी का माहौल कायम हो गया। रात के करीब नौ बज रहे थे। अचानक से एक टेंपो पर सवार तीन लोग घायल अवस्था में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चौगाई पहुंचे। यहां के प्रभारी चिकित्सक मितेंद्र कुमार के द्वारा इनका प्राथमिक उपचार करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई। लेकिन इन तीनों में से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गयी। मृतक धीरज कुमार पिता उमेश राम गांव बसडीहा थाना अगियांव, जिला भोजपुर का बताया जा रहा है।

घटनास्थल पर ही हो गयी थी एक की मौत
बताया जा रहा है कि घटनास्थल पर ही ऑटो के नीचे दबने की वजह से उसकी मौत हो गयी थी। हालांकि लोगों को उसकी मौत का भरोसा नहीं हो रहा था। पीएचसी में लाये जने के बाद उसकी नब्ज को टटोलते ही चिकित्सक ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। वही दूसरा व्यक्ति जिसका नाम यमुना यादव उम्र करीब 35 वर्ष पिता भूमि यादव उर्फ सुदामा यादव घर चरवानी थाना जगदीशपुर का रहने वाला घायल है। पीएचसी के प्रभारी मितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि घायल व्यक्ति का दाहिने हाथ की हड्डी पूरी तरह से टूट गयी है। घायल को सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया।

जा रहे थे गांव के सुरेंद्र ठाकुर की बारात

मृतक के चचेरे भाई नयन राम ने बताया कि हम लोग गांव ही के ओम प्रकाश ठाकुर सुरेंद्र ठाकुर के बारात में धरौली जा रहे थे। जो कि कृष्णाब्रह्म थाना के अंतर्गत आता है। हम सभी इसी बारात में टेंपो पर सवार होकर धरौली जा रहे थे। जैसे ही हम लोग भनसारी से आगे बढ़े। आगे एक पीपल का पेड़ था। शराब के नशे में चला रहे ड्राइवर के कारण टेंपू पलट गया।

एफआईआर दर्ज कर कराया पोस्टमार्टम

बगेन थाने के प्रभारी थानाध्यक्ष एसडी राम वहां पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने मृतक का शिनाख्त करना शुरू किया। प्रथम दृष्टया उन्होंने बताया इस मृत व्यक्ति को कहीं चोट नहीं लगा था। लेकिन जब व्यक्ति को उलट-पुलट किया गया तो दाहिना पैर कमर के नीचे पूरी तरह से टूट चुका था। संभवतः उसी वजह से मृत्यु हो गई थी। बगेन थाना की पुलिस ने इस व्यक्ति का एफआईआर दर्ज करके पोस्टमार्टम के लिए बक्सर भेज दिया।

बारात की अन्य गाड़ी के लोगों ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल
एक्सीडेंट के प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि हमलोग वहीं गिरे पड़े देखे थे। पीछे से आ रही बारात की एक अन्य टेंपू में हम सवार थे। जिसके बाद उस टेंपू में सवार अन्य लोगों ने स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से आनन-फानन में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चौगाई लाया। लोगों ने बताया कि टेंपो चालक शराब के नशे में चूर था। जैसे ही टेंपो पलटी उस टेंपो वाले को लोगों ने भगा दिया। इसके बाद मुरार थाने की पुलिस प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र चौगाई पहुंची। हालांकि मामला मुरार थाने का नहीं था। मुरार थाने की पुलिस ने बगेन थाने को फोन लगाया। आधे घंटे के बाद बगेन थाने की पुलिस भी वहां पहुंच गई।

