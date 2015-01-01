पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पहल:‘ई-अश्विन’ से होगा प्रोत्साहन राशि का भुगतान

बक्सर
  • आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रोत्साहन राशि के लिए नहीं लगाना होगा पीएचसी का चक्कर

आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को अब प्रोत्साहन राशि के लिये पीएचसी कार्यालय का चक्कर नहीं लगाना होगा। सरकार ने आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रोत्साहन राशि के भुगतान के लिये ई-अश्विन पोर्टल लॉच किया है। इसके माध्यम से राज्य स्तर से ही आशा कार्यकर्ताओं के प्रोत्साहन राशि का भुगतान उनके बैंक खाते में कर दिया जायेगा। इससे एक तो आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को ससमय प्रोत्साहन राशि का भुगतान हो सकेगा।

तो दूसरा प्रोत्साहन राशि के लिये पीएचसी कार्यालयों का चक्कर लगाने से निजात मिल जाने के बाद आशा कार्यकर्ता क्षेत्र में पूरी तनम्यता के साथ अपने कार्य व जिम्मेदारी का निबर्हन कर सकेंगी। इसके लिये सभी आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को अपने कार्यों से संबंधित ब्यौरा ई-अश्विन पोर्टल पर अपलोड करना होगा।

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिये दिया गया जरूरी प्रशिक्षण ई-अश्विन पोर्टल के माध्यम से आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रोत्साहन राशि के भुगतान के लिये सभी आशा कार्यकर्ता, एएनएम व आशा फेसिलिटेटर व बीसीएम को जरूरी प्रशिक्षण उपलब्ध कराया जाना है। पोर्टल के माध्यम से भुगतान के लिये समय सीमा का निर्धारण किया गया है। ताकि प्रोत्साहन राशि के भुगतान में पूरी पारदर्शिता बरती जा सके।

पोर्टल पर लोड करना होगा कार्यों का ब्यौरा
सरकार द्वारा जारी आशा वर्कर परफारमेंस एंड इंसेंटिव पोर्टल के माध्यम से आशा अपना कार्य संबंधी विवरण पोर्टल पर अपलोड करेंगी। ये डाटा संबंधित एएनएम के सत्यापन के बाद इसका सत्यापन बीसीएम द्वारा किया जायेगा। इसके बाद पीएचसी प्रभारी के माध्यम से पोर्टल के जरिये प्रोत्साहन राशि के भुगतान के लिये ये राज्य सरकार को उपलब्ध करा दिया जायेगा।

स्वास्थ्य व पोषण संबंधी गतिविधियों में आशा की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण

सुदूरवर्ती ग्रामीण इलाकों में स्वास्थ्य व पोषण संबंधी गतिविधियों को जमीनी स्तर तक पहुंचाने में आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है। ग्राम स्वास्थ्य व पोषण दिवस के आयोजन में आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की भूमिका प्रमुख है।

बच्चों को टीकाकरण के लिये केंद्र पर लाने, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर गर्भवती माताओं की सभी जरूरी जांच सुनिश्चित कराने के साथ-साथ सुरक्षित मातृत्व व शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने के लिये संस्थागत प्रसव को बढ़ावा देने के कार्यों में भी आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की भूमिका हमेशा से महत्वपूर्ण रही है।

गर्भवती महिलाओं के सुरक्षित प्रसव में हर संभव सहयोग के साथ-साथ गांवों में स्वच्छता, सुरक्षित मातृत्व, परिवार कल्याण व पोषण संबंधी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारियों को लेकर लोगों को जागरूक करने के कार्य में आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है।

