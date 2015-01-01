पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:विधानसभा चुनाव में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी पी रहे थे शराब, पुलिस ने भेज दिया जेल

बक्सर36 मिनट पहले
  • साथ में शराब तस्कर और होम डिलीवरी करने वाला गिरफ्तार

गुरुवार की शाम गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर पुलिस ने विधानसभा चुनाव के पूर्व प्रत्याशी को नशे की हालत में पकड़ जेल भेजा तो वही दो को शराब के साथ गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। तीनो चौसा के ही रहने वाले हैं। गोवर्धन मिश्रा विधानसभा चुनाव का बक्सर सीट से प्रत्याशी रह चुका है। पुलिस द्वारा मेडिकल चेकअप के बाद अल्कोहल की पुष्टि होने के बाद जेल भेज दिया गया। वहीं शराब लेकर जा रहे व्यक्ति के निशानदेही पर शराब तस्कर को भी जेल भेजा गया है।

गमछे में शराब लेकर जाने की पुलिस को मिली सूचना

गुरुवार की शाम किसी ने पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना दी कि चौसा के डोम डेरवा के पास एक व्यक्ति गमछे में शराब लेकर जा रहा है। जिसकी पुष्टि को लेकर सूचना वाली जगह पर पुलिस ने मनन कुशवाहा को गमछेके तीन शराब के बोतल के साथ पकड़ लिया। पूछताछ में पता चला कि व रामप्रवेश चौधरी के यंहा से खरीद कर ले जा रहे है। जिस पर रामप्रवेश चौधरी भी पकड़े गये। वही मनन कुशवाहा द्वारा बताया गया कि यह शराब गोबर्धन मिश्रा ने मंगाया है। जो इस बार के चुनाव में विधानसभा प्रत्याशी रह चुके है।

जिनका चुनाव चिन्ह छड़ी छाप था।जिनको पूरे विधानसभा सभा में 11 सौ के आसपास वोट मिले थे। जिनके यंहा पुलिस पहुची तो ये पहले ही नशे में थे। पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार कर मेडिकल जांच में अल्कोहल की पुष्टि होने पर जेल भेज दिया गया।थानाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना पर तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया है।जिसमे एक शराब के नशे में थे। दूसरे को तीन बोतल 180 एमएल देसी शराब के साथ पकड़ा गया। वही एक तस्कर है जो शराब बेचता है।जिसको गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा गया।

