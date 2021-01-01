पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़झाला:राजपुर में फर्जी नाम पर बेच दिए गए किसान क्रेडिट कार्ड

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीबीजीबी में की मनोहरपुर शाखा का मामला, किसानों को बैंक का काटना पड़ रहा चक्कर

क्षेत्र के किसान एक तरफ जहां कृषि ऋण के लिए बैंकों का दिन भर चक्कर काट रहे है। वहीं बैंक में मिलीभगत से बैंक कर्मी व बिचौलिए मालामाल हो रहे है। कुछ ऐसा ही मामला प्रखंड के तियरा बाजार स्थित मध्य बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक की मनोहरपुर शाखा की है। जहां पर एक किसान के नाम पर फर्जी तरीके से केसीसी ऋण स्वीकृत होने का भंडाफोड़ हुआ है।

दरअसल दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक मनोहरपुर (तियरा) शाखा में किसान का फर्जी कागजात दिखा केसीसी के नाम पर बैंक प्रबंधन व दलालों ने फर्जीवाड़ा कर एक लाख रूपए की निकासी कर ली है। इसकी जानकारी के मिलने के बाद पीड़ित किसान मिथलेश कुमार ने रिजनल ऑफिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

बैंक लोन लेने गया तो हुआ खुलासा
इस बात का खुलासा तब हुआ जब किसान दूसरे बैंक में लोन लेने के लिए पहुंचा। वहां उसके कागजातों के सत्यापन व आधार नंबर के आधार पर इस बात की जानकारी हुई कि उक्त किसान के नाम पहले से ही डीबीजीबी के मनोहरपुर शाखा में केसीसी खाता खुला हुआ है। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही पीड़ित किसान के होश उड़ गए। पीड़ित किसान मिथिलेश कुमार वर्मा प्रखंड के देवढ़िया गांव के रहने वाले है। उन्होंने बताया कि कभी डीबीजीबी में केसीसी या अन्य तरह के ऋण के लिए न तो आवेदन दिया था।

तीन साल पहले ही खुला खाता
बैंक से मिले डिटेल्स के आधार पर यह बात सामने आई कि मिथिलेश वर्मा के नाम से 6 जून 2018 को केसीसी खाता खोला गया है। इसके बदले उसके फर्जी कागजात लगाए गए है तथा हस्ताक्षर भी फर्जी ही किया गया। पीड़ित किसान के पुत्र सोनू वर्मा ने बताया कि फर्जीवाड़े के इसे खेल में तत्कालीन बैंक मैनेजर मुकेश कुमार केशरी के साथ ही तत्कालीन सेकेन्ड मैन, बिचौलिया आदि शामिल हैं।

किसान के नाम पर फर्जी तरीके से केसीसी करने वालों को पहले ही सूचना दे दी गई है। साथ ही केसीसी के राशि को जमा भी कराया जा रहा है। -दरोगा राम, प्रबंधक,दक्षिण बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक मनोहरपुर (तियरा)

