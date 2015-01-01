पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:21 से 30 नवंबर तक डीडीयू से पटना तक चलेगी कोविड-19 स्पेशल मेमू ट्रेन

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ में यात्रियों की सुविधा को देखते हुए पूर्व मध्य रेलवे द्वारा पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन से लेकर पटना जंक्शन तक के लिए एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन शुरू करने का निर्णय लिया है। यह ट्रेन 21 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक चलेगी। पटना से पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन तक चलने वाली 03229 अप पूर्व के 63327 के समयानुसार चलेगी। यानी यह ट्रेन बक्सर में 10 बजकर 50 मिनट पर पहुंचेगी और 10 बजकर 55 मिनट पर रवाना होगी। वही डाउन में 063228 की जगह 03230 के रूप में स्पेशल मेमू के रूप में चलेगी। जो बक्सर में 17 बजकर 15 मिनट पर पहुंचेगी और 17 बजकर 20 मिनट पर रवाना हो जाएगी।
यूपी जाने वालों को मिली राहत
लॉक डाउन के बाद से पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन तक जाने वाले यात्रियों को ट्रेन की बजाय सड़क मार्ग से जाना पड़ रहा है। खासकर उन यात्रियों को ज्यादा परेशानी हो रही है जो इलाज को लेकर बनारस तक कि यात्रा करते हैं। ऐसे में एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन को पटना से पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन तक चलाए जाने के निर्णय से यात्रियों ने थोड़ी राहत महसूस की है। हालांकि यह ट्रेन यहां के यात्रियों के लिए ऊंट के मुंह में जीरा साबित होगा। क्योंकि धार्मिक व स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था के दृष्टिकोण से बक्सर से जुड़े सैकड़ों लोग आए दिन बनारस तक की यात्रा करते हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में पैसेंजर ट्रेन का भी बंद होना यात्रियों को खटकता है लेकिन छठ महापर्व में एक ट्रेन का परिचालन किया जाना छठ पर घर आने वालों को थोड़ी राहत मिलेगी। यह ट्रेन दिलदारनगर, चौसा, बक्सर, डुमराव, रघुनाथपुर आदि होते हुए रवाना होगी।

काउंटर से मिलेगा टिकट : पैसेंजर ट्रेन से यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए टिकट काउंटर खोले जाएंगे। जहां से यात्री अपने गंतव्य स्थान तक जाने के लिए टिकट की खरीदारी कर सकते हैं।ॉ

कोविड-19 का रखना होगा ख्याल : ट्रेनों की सुविधा देने के साथ ही पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी राजेश कुमार ने बताया है कि रेलवे द्वारा कोविड-19 शल मेमो पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन 21 से पटना से डीडीयू के बीच शुरू किया गया है। इस दौरान कोविड-19 से बचाव के लेकर पूर्व से निर्देशित बिंदुओं पर यात्रियों व कर्मियों को पहल करने की बात कही गई है। दानापुर डीआरएम सुनील कुमार के द्वारा सभी स्टेशनों पर माइकिंग करा कर यात्रियों से मास्क पहनने के साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनुपालन करने की अपील की जा रही है।

पहले से चल रही है एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन

बक्सर से पटना के लिए एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन का परिचालन किया जा रहा है। उक्त ट्रेन बक्सर रेलवे स्टेशन से 4 बज कर 55 मिनट पर खुलती है। वही अप में पटना से 6:30 पर खुलती है। इस तरह बक्सर से पटना के बीच में मात्र एक पैसेंजर ट्रेन चल रही है। रेलवे सूत्रों के मुताबिक उक्त ट्रेन का परिचालन भी 30 नवंबर तक होना है। ऐसे में यात्रियों को आने-जाने में भले ही फिलवक्त सुविधा हो किंतु 30 नवंबर के बाद क्या होगा या आने वाला समय ही बता सकता है। रेल यात्रियों का कहना है कि यात्रियों को हो रही असुविधा को देखते हुए पैसेंजर ट्रेनों का परिचालन किया जाना चाहिए ताकि आम जनों को पटना में बनारस जाने में किसी तरह की परेशानी का सामना ना करना पड़े।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें