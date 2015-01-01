पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑन-द-स्पॉट:दोपहर 12 बजे इटाढ़ी बीआरसी में लटका ताला, कर्मियों-अफसरों की बढ़ी मनमानी

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साहब कब आते हैं, कब जाते हैं किसी को पता नहीं, विद्यालय का काम होता है प्रभावित

एक तरफ प्रारंभिक शिक्षा को दुरूस्त करने की कवायद जारी है। वहीं दूसरी ओर शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मी है वे कसम खाए हुए हैं हम सुधरेंगे नही। बच्चों को अनुशासन का पाठ पढ़ाने वाला शिक्षा विभाग खुद गैर अनुशासित है। कार्यालयों के कर्मी बेलगाम हो गए हैं। सुबह 11 बजे तक प्रखंड के बीआरसी खुल रहे हैं। वहीं 12 बजे के बाद ताला लटका दिया जाता है। यह हाल है प्रखंड संसाधन केन्द्र (बीआरसी) इटाढ़ी का। जो कर्मियों के मनमानी का शिकार है। यहां के कर्मी अपनी मर्जी से आते-जाते हैं। इन्हें न कोई रोकने वाला है तथा न कोई टोकने वाला है। जबकि प्रखंडों के सभी शिक्षा विभाग के सभी कार्यों को निपटारा करने का कार्य बीआरसी का हीं रहता है। बता दें कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान राज्य के बच्चों का शैक्षणिक सत्र काफी पिछड़ चुका है। ऐसे में परीक्षा का दौर शुरू होना है।

बच्चों को अनुशासन का पाठ पढ़ाने वाला शिक्षा विभाग खुद गैर अनुशासित है

काम कराने के लिए आये लोग बैरंग लौटे
बीआरसी कार्यालय में कर्मियों व अफसरों की मनमानी का आलम यह है कि यहां आने वाले लोगों को उनका काम नहीं हो पा रहा है। लिहाजा उन्हें बैरंग वापस लौटना पड़ता है। जिले के अधिकारी कभी ना तो औचक निरीक्षण करते हैं। और ना ही लोगों की शिकायतों पर कोई कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

विद्यालयों की मॉनिटरिंग की है जिम्मेदारी
बता दें कि बीआरसी केन्द्र जिला तथा स्कूल के बीच की कड़ी का कार्य करता है। जहां पर पुरे प्रखंड के कक्षा एक से आठ तक के सभी विद्यालयों की मॉनीटरिंग तथा लेखा जोखा होता है। कौन से विद्यालय में अध्ययन कार्य हो रहा है, सभी प्रकार की सूचनाएं, प्रपत्र, परीक्षा की तैयारियां संबंधित सभी प्रकार के कार्यों का संचालन होता है। लॉकडाउन से हीं विद्यालयों में पठन पाठन का कार्य बंद है।

मै जिले में मीटिंग में हूं। वहां कर्मियों को कार्यालय खोलने की जिम्मेदारी दी गयी है। यदि कार्यालय बंद है तो इसकी जानकारी मुझे नही है। संबंधित कर्मियों से पूछताछ की जाएगी। बैसुद्दीन, प्रखंड शिक्षा पदाधिकारी

निराशा : अधिकतर गायब रहते हैं साहब
समय 12 बजे इटाढ़ी प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित बीआरसी भवन यहां से प्रखंड के सभी स्कूलों की शिक्षा व्यवस्था की मॉनीटरिंग होती है। परंतु इनकी मॉनिटरिंग करने वाला कोई नही है। साहब अधिकतर दिन गायब ही रहते हैं। उनके कार्यालय में लटके हुए ताले उनकी बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहा है। यहां के तैनात कर्मी भी दोपहर तक कार्यालय नही पहुंचे थे। जब भास्कर संवाददाता बीआरसी कार्यालय पहुंचे तो देखा की 12 बजे ही ताले लटके हैं। वहां मौजूद व्यक्तियों इटाढ़ी के मो. वारिश व सुरेंद्र प्रजापति ने बताया कि साहब यहां कि स्थिति हमेशा यहीं रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें