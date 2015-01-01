पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Bihar
  Patna
  Buxar
  Mahaparva Chhath Is A Wonderful Confluence Of The Gratitude Of Environment And Nature, Is Directly Related To Nature And Environmental Protection

धनसोई:पर्यावरण व प्रकृति के आभार का अद्भुत संगम है महापर्व छठ, प्रकृति व पर्यावरण संरक्षण से है सीधा संबंध

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सूर्य षष्ठी डाला छठ बिहार समेत पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश सहित कई राज्यों का महापर्व है। लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ की महिमा का जितनी भी गुणगान की जाय काफी कम है। यह महान पर्व की महता है कि भक्तों की सारी मनोकामना पूर्ण होती है। जिसके कारण लोगों की अपार श्रद्धा इस महापर्व के प्रति है।

यहीं कारण है नदी के घाटों व तालाबों के किनारे आस्था व भक्ति का जो सैलाब उमड़ता है वह अद्भुत व अद्वितीय होता है। प्रत्येक वर्ष इस पर्व का दायरा बढ़ता जाता है। जिसके कारण इस पर्व की महता और भी बढ़ जाती है। इस दौरान पर्यावरण विशेषज्ञों व आध्यात्मिक जानकारों ने छठ पर्व की महता को अपने अपने ढंग से वर्णन किया है।
कुष्ठ रोग से मुक्ति के लिए भगवान कृष्ण के पुत्र साम्ब ने किया था छठ: ज्योतिष के जानकार आचार्य प्रभंजन भारद्वाज के अनुसार लोक आस्था का महा पर्व छठ पर्व आध्यात्मिक महत्व है। यह एक मात्र महापर्व है जिसमें सूर्य रूपी साक्षात देवता की उपासना व पूजा होती है। उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान कृष्ण ने स्वयं महाभारत युद्ध के दौरान छठ पर्व का अनुष्ठान किया था।

जबकि पिता के द्वारा दिया गया श्राप कुष्ट रोग से मुक्ति को लेकर भगवान कृष्ण के पुत्र साम्ब ने भी छठ महापर्व किया था। जबकि द्रौपदी ने जुए के दौरान अपना खोया हुआ राज-पाट को पुनः वापस पाने के लिए छठ किया था। उन्होंने बताया कि यह पर्व स्वच्छता के साथ-साथ पवित्रता का अविरल संगम है।
समस्त मंगल कामनाओं का फल देता है छठ पर्व
वहीं सूर्य मंदिर के पुजारी आचार्य आशुतोष पाण्डेय के अनुसार छठ पर्व करने से जहां सुख,समृद्धि, शांति, अभीष्ट मंगल कामनाओं की पूर्ति, पुत्र प्राप्ति तथा विवाह इत्यादि होते हैं। वहीं कुष्ठ रोग सहित सभी प्रकार के त्वचा रोगों से मुक्ति मिलती है। यह त्योहार हमें कई प्रकार के सीख देते हैं। नदी घाटों पर स्नान के साथ नहाय खाय से पर्व की आरंभ होती है। इस दौरान नदी, घाटों की साफ सफाई भी होती है। नदी के घाटों पर हीं भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य भी अर्पित किया जाता है। जो प्रत्यक्ष देवता को सीधे समर्पण का प्रतिक है।
नदियों के संवर्धन का प्रतिक है यह त्योहार
युवा भारत के दक्षिण बिहार के प्रभारी सुनिल स्वाभिमानी बताते हैं कि वर्षा ऋतु में नदियों, जलाशयों तथा तालाबों में बाढ़ आने के कारण पानी गंदे हो जाते हैं। इस पर्व के बहाने नदियों, तालाबों का संवर्धन तथा संरक्षण हो जाता है। यह त्योहार जल संरक्षण का भी संदेश देता है।
पर्यावरण की रक्षा का प्रतिक है छठ
आशा पर्यावरण सुरक्षा के संयोजक विपिन कुमार बताते हैं कि आस्था और प्रकृति का महा पर्व छठ हमें यह सिखाता है कि बिना प्रकृति की रक्षा के हम एक पल भी जी नही सकते। इसके साथ हीं इस पर्व के बहाने हमें धरती पर मौजूद सभी प्रकार के कन्द, मूल फल सहित सभी तरह के पेड़ पौधों की रक्षा का संदेश मिल जाता है।

यहीं एक मात्र ऐसा त्योहार है जिसमें धरती पर विराजमान सभी प्रकार के कन्द-मूल, फल, सब्जी, अन्न का उपयोग किया जाता है। इतना ही नही इस त्यौहार में समान रूप से सबको ऊर्जा देने वाले भगवान भास्कर की आराधना भी करते है।

प्रकृति के संसर्ग में रहने का उपदेश देता है छठ: वहीं प्रकृति के जानकार बताते हैं कि इस पर्व की शुरुआत हीं प्रकृति से होती है। जिसमें मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर मिट्टी के बर्तन में खाना बनाने व चूल्हे में आम की लकड़ी का प्रयोग करना यह बताता है कि पर्यावरण की रक्षा के लिए वृक्ष जरूरी है। ऋतु परिवर्तन का भी यह त्योहार परिचायक है। बरसात के बाद फैले गंदगी को दीपावली में साफ-सफाई कर दिया जाता है।

