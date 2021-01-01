पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला क्रिकेट लीग मैच:महर्षि विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट क्लब 125 रनों से हुआ विजयी

बक्सर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोहरे की वजह से मैच थोड़ी देर से शुरू हुआ, जिसकी वजह से मैच 25-25 ओवर का ही रखा गया

जिला क्रिकेट संघ के तत्वावधान में आयोजित क्रिकेट लीग(जूनियर डिवीजन) के अंतर्गत किला मैदान मे शुक्रवार को कैंब्रिज स्कूल और महर्षि विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच मैच खेला गया। कोहरे की वजह से मैंच थोड़ा देर से प्रारंभ हुआ। जिसकी वजह से मैच 25-25 ओवर का हीं रखा गया। महर्षि विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट क्लब ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया।

जिसमें उनकी टीम ने निर्धारित 25 ओवरों में 4 विकेट के नुकसान पर 206 रन का विशाल स्कोर बनाया। महर्षि विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट क्लब की तरफ से टीम के कप्तान नंदन ने कप्तानी पारी खेलते हुए 57 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 19 चौके और 1 छक्के मदद से 107 रन बनाया, दूसरा सर्वाधिक स्कोर अमित कुमार का रहा जिन्होंने 58 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 4 चौकों की मदद से48 रन बनाए। कैंब्रिज स्कूल की तरफ से कप्तान राज प्रताप सिंह 4 ओवर में 33 रन देकर दो विकेट तथा स्वयं कुमार और अमित दुबे एक-एक विकेट प्राप्त किया। 207 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी कैंब्रिज स्कूल की टीम 18 ओवरों में अपने सभी विकेट खोकर मात्र 81 रन हीं बना पाई और यह मैच 125 रनों से हार गई। कैंब्रिज स्कूल की तरफ से सर्वाधिक स्कोर आदित्य विक्रम का रहा जिन्होंने 32 गेंदों का सामना करते हुए 2 चौकों की मदद से 15 रन बनाए अमन और राज प्रताप ने 13- 13 रन बनाए।

महर्षि विश्वामित्र क्रिकेट क्लब की तरफ से शिवम ने शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए 5 ओवरों में 21 रन देकर चार विकेट प्राप्त किए जबकि साथी खिलाड़ी पीयूष ने 5 ओवरों में 24 रन देकर तीन विकेट तथा अभिषेक केसरी ने 4 ओवर में 12 रन देकर दो विकेट जबकि रजनीश 4 ओवर में14 रन देकर एक विकेट प्राप्त किया। मैच में मुख्य अंपायर चंद्रसेन मिश्रा और धर्मेंद्र कुमार पांडे और स्कोरर शिवम पांडे रहे। मैच में मीडिया प्रभारी गिरधारी अग्रवाल, संघ के सचिव विनय कुमार सिंह और उपाध्यक्ष राजकुमार सिंह मुख्य रूप से मौजूद रहे। जिला क्रिकेट संघ द्वारा 31 जनवरी से सीनियर डिवीजन जिला क्रिकेट प्रारंभ किया जा रहा है।

इसलिए 30 जनवरी को मैदान में सभी तैयारियां पूरी की जाएँगी। सीनियर डिविजन क्रिकेट-लीग के उद्घाटन समारोह में बिहार क्रिकेट संघ के अध्यक्ष, उपाध्यक्ष, कार्यकारी सचिव, जिला प्रतिनिधि इत्यादि तथा संघ के कई और अधिकारीगण किला मैदान में मौजूद रहेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser