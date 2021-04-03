पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:अंडा बेचने वाला भोला 10 साल में बना मॉल मालिक झारखंड से अदरक के ट्रक में गांजा भेजा था नागौर

बक्सर/नागौर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: मंगलेश तिवारी
  • गांजा तस्करी का आरोपी भोला पटना के बक्सर के ब्रह्मपुर में 6 साथियों संग शराब पार्टी करते गिरफ्तार

प्रदेश एवं नागौर जिले में गांजा तस्करी के तार बिहार एवं झारखंड से जुड़े हुए हैं। इसका खुलासा अदरक की आड में गांजा तस्करी के आरोप में डीडवाना पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े दो आरोपियों के फरार साथी की बिहार के बक्सर जिले से हुई गिरफ्तारी के बाद हुआ है। बक्सर जिले की ब्रह्मपुर पुलिस ने गांजा तस्करी के आरोपरी में 6 जनों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

जो वहां पूरब टोला में एक बोरिंग हाउस में शराब पार्टी कर रहे थे और सभी नशे में धुत्त थे। इनको नागौर पुलिस व जयपुर कमिश्नरेट की सीएसटी की निशानदेही पर दबोचा गया है। हालांकि ये आरोपी अभी नागौर नहीं पहुंचे हैं। वहां पुलिस को मौके से शराब का एक पैकेट बरामद हुआ है।

थानाध्यक्ष निर्मल कुमार के अनुसार भोला के साथ उसके साथी शिवकुमार यादव, तारकेश्वर सिंह, जितेन्द्र कुमार, रामकुमार सिंह, अशोक सिंह शामिल हैं। एसडीपीओ केके सिंह ने बताया कि रविवार को राजस्थान पुलिस ने सूचना दी कि ब्रह्मपुर का भोला साह गांजा तस्करी का आरोपी है।

वह राजस्थान के नागौर जिले के डीडवाना थाना में दर्ज एफआईआर में फरार है। आरोपी भोला ने नागौर में 29 जनवरी को अदरक से भरे ट्रक में छिपाकर 1700 किलो गांजा झारखंड से राजस्थान पहुंचाया था। इसमें डीडवाना पुलिस व सीएसटी ने यूपी के बसंतपुर के चंदन पुत्र हरीश को गिरफ्तार किया , जिसने पूछताछ में भोलाराम का नाम बताया था।

  • ब्रह्मपुर पूरब टोला में दोस्तों के साथ कर रहा था शराब पार्टी
  • 29 जनवरी को डीडवाना व सीएसटी ने पकड़ा था
  • गांजा व शराब तस्करी के आरोप में भोला 15 बार जा चुका है जेल
  • 1700 किलो गांजा ले झारंखड से यहां आया

तस्करी से अर्जित की ब्रह्मपुर में करोड़ों की संपत्ति, एसडीपीओ ने कहा; इसकी सभी संपत्ति की होगी जांच

दो दिनों से भोला के पीछे पड़ी थीं पुलिस
गांजा तस्कर भोला के पीछे एसडीपीओ ने एक पुलिस टीम को लगाया। दो दिनों तक पुलिस उसके ठिकाने का पता करती रही। पुलिस की टीम ने कई जगह दबिशें भी दी थीं। पुलिस ने बुधवार की रात बोरिंग हाउस में शराब पार्टी करते रंगेहाथों दबोचने की तैयारी की थी। जब पुलिस पहुंची तो सभी आरोपी भागने लगे थे, लेकिन पुलिस ने आरोपियों को फरार होने से पहले ही पकड़ लिया। फिर रघुनाथपुर पीएचसी में मेडिकल जांच के बाद को जेल भेज दिया गया।
ब्रह्मपुर में खरीदी करोड़ों की प्रॉपर्टी
पुलिस के अनुसार भोला ने ब्रह्मपुर समेत कई इलाकों में करोड़ों की प्रोपर्टी खरीदी है। आरोप है कि उसने अपने परिवार के सदस्यों व रिश्तेदारों के नाम पर भी संपत्ति अर्जित की है। स्थानीय लोगों कि मानें तो एक दशक पहले तक भोला साह, पिता आनंद साह, ब्रह्मपुर चौरस्ता और उसके आस-पास ठेले पर अंडा बेचता था।

उसका छोटा भाई ऑमलेट बनाता था। उसके बाद वह धीरे-धीर गांजा की तस्करी में जुड़ा। पहली बार जेल गया तो लोगों को भरोसा नहीं हो रहा था। उसके बाद बार-बार जेल जाने की सूचना मिलने लगी। देखते ही देखते उसने आलीशान मकान के अलावा ब्रह्मपुर में फैशन प्लाजा माॅल भी बना लिया।

यूपी में शराब-गांजा व ईंट समेत कई कारोबार, कई राज्यों में नेटवर्क : स्थानीय लोग बताते हैं कि भोला साह का लगभग दस वर्षों से ब्रह्मपुर में घर बना कर स्थाई निवास है। इसके छोटे भाई छोटू गुप्ता के नाम से फैशन प्लाजा है। बताया जा रहा है कि भोला क्राइम की दुनियां में भोला साह व गोला गुप्ता के अलावा कई नामों से जाना जाता है। यूपी के बलिया में भी कई ईंट भट्ठे हैं। वहां से शराब व गांजा की तस्करी करता है। कई राज्यों में इसके नेटवर्क फैले हुए हैं।

सबूत मिले - गांजा तस्करी के दर्जनों मामले हैं दर्ज
पुलिस अफसरों की मानें तो भोला साह पर ब्रह्मपुर सहित आस पास व देश के कई अलग-अलग हिस्सों में गांजा तस्करी के मामले दर्ज हैं। वह 15 बार से अधिक जेल जा चुका है। लेकिन वह अपनी हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा है। जेल जाता है फिर बेल पर छूटने के बाद तस्करी करने लगता है। फिलहाल सूचना यह भी मिल रही थी शराब तस्करी में भी इसकी संलिप्तता है। जिसको लेकर कई बार छापेमारी की गई। परन्तु कुछ बरामद नहीं हो पाया था।
संपत्ति जांच - रिमांड पर लेकर आएगी नागौर की पुलिस

एसपी श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया कि भोला की गिरफ्तारी के लिए टीम गई हुई है। वह जल्द ही आरोपी को रिमांड पर लेकर आएगी। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। यहां से पुलिस टीम को गए कई दिन हो गए हैं। दूसरी ओर डुमरांव एसडीपीओ केके सिंह ने बताया कि भोला साह को राजस्थान पुलिस गांजा तस्करी के आरोप में लेगी। भोला कुख्यात गांजा तस्कर है। उसने गांजा तस्करी से खुद, उसके परिवार व रिश्तेदारों के नाम पर काफी संपति अर्जित की है। इसलिए संपत्ति का ब्यौरा खंगाला जाएगा।

गांजा तस्करी में भोला सहित तीन आरोपी चढ़ चुके हैं पुलिस के हत्थे

डीडवाना डिप्टी गोमाराम ने बताया कि गांजा तस्करी में चंदन के साथ पुलिस जसवंतगढ़ इलाके के तुलसीराम पुत्र लादूराम को भी गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। भोला व लादूराम का तीन-चार साल से सम्पर्क है। दोनों तस्करी के खेल में लिप्त हैं। भोला वहां से माल भेजता है और तुलसीराम उसको प्राप्त करता है। इसी तरह इनका खेल चलता रहता है।

तुलसीराम का बड़ा भाई ओम प्रकाश भी जेल में है। वह भी मादक पदार्थ के आरोप में गिरफ्तार हुआ था। वर्ष 2019 में तुलसी व भोला जयपुर के बस्सी थाना पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े थे। तुलसी ने ही भोला का नाम उगला था। इसके बाद यहां से पुलिस इस आरोपी की तलाश में बक्सर पहुंची है। भोला से पूछताछ में और भी खुलासे होंंगे। इसके अलावा इस तस्करी के खेल में और कितने लोग जुड़े हुए हैं इसका भी खुलासा किया जाएगा।

