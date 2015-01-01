पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब बजेगी शहनाई:लॉकडाउन व चातुर्मास के कारण नहीं रुकी थी कई लोगों की शादियां देवोत्थान एकादशी के साथ शुरू होंगे मांगलिक कार्य

धनसोई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवंबर माह में विवाह की तिथि 25, 27 और 30 तिथि के दौरान विवाह के शुभ योग

पहले लॉकडाउन तथा फिर चातुर्मास के कारण जिले में हजारों शादियां अटकी हुई थी। परंतु अब शादी विवाह वाले परिवारों में खुशियां देखी जा रही है। क्योंकि अब थोड़ी दिनों में हीं उनके घरों में शादी की धूम देखने को मिलेंगी। कई महीनों से लंबे इंतजार के बाद नवंबर महीने में एक बार फिर से शादी की शहनाईयां गूंजेगी।

पंडितों के अनुसार एक बार फिर से 2020 में लंबे इंतजार के बाद शादी विवाह जैसा मांगलिक कार्यों को सम्पन्न कराने की शुभ घड़ी आ चुकी है। नवंबर माह में विवाह की तिथि 25, 27 और 30 तिथि के दौरान विवाह के शुभ योग है।

देवोत्थान एकादशी से शुरू होंगे मांगलिक कार्य
आषाढ़ महीने में देवशयनी एकादशी के बाद से चातुर्मास शुरू हो जाता है। चातुर्मास में शहनाई के साथ सभी मांगलिक कार्य बंद हो जाते हैं। देवोत्थान एकादशी के दिन से हीं मांगलिक कार्यों का शुभारंभ होता आया है। इसके चलते क़रीब 5 माह बाद शादी विवाह का मौसम शुरू होगा।

नवंबर के अंतिम पांच दिनों में चार दिन शादी के योग
नवंबर के अंतिम पांच दिनों में चार दिन शादी के योग बन रहें हैं। इन चार दिनों में जिले में सैकड़ों शादियां होगी। वहीं शादी की तैयारियों में लोग लगे हुए हैं। क्राकॅरी, टेंट हाऊस, हलवाई, माली, कपड़ा दुकान, जेवर दुकान, गिफ्ट काॅर्नर इत्यादि की भीड़ देखी जा रही है। शहर के लगभग सभी मैरेज हाॅल, होटल व धर्मशाला में शादियों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। कई प्रतिष्ठान लगभग फुल हो चुके हैं।

नवंबर में कब कब बजेगी शहनाई
▪︎शादी की पहली शुभ मुहूर्त - 25 नवंबर 2020 : तिथि - एकादशी, शुक्ल पक्ष, दिन बुधवार, नक्षत्र- उत्तरा भाद्रपद, लग्न दिन
▪︎शादी का दूसरा शुभ मुहूर्त - 27 नवंबर 2020, तिथि - द्वादशी, पक्ष शुक्ल, दिन शुक्रवार, नक्षत्र- अश्विन लग्न, दिन रात
▪︎शादी का तीसरा शुभ मुहूर्त - 30 नवंबर 2020 : तिथि- पूर्णिमा, शुक्ल पक्ष, दिन सोमवार , रोहिणी नक्षत्र , लग्न दिन रात

11 दिसंबर के बाद नही होगी शादियां
वहीं दिसंबर महीने में 1,7, 8,9,11 तारीख को विवाह के शुभ मुहूर्त में शादियां होंगी। इसके बाद अगले 4 महीने तक शादियां नहीं होगी।

