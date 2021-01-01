पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चाक-चौबंद इंतजाम:कड़ी सुरक्षा में दूसरे दिन शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में संपन्न हुई गणित और भूगोल की परीक्षा

बक्सर5 घंटे पहले
  • मौसम में सुधार होते ही परीक्षार्थियों व ड्यूटी करने वाले कर्मियों के चेहरे पर खुशी

इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली में गणित तो दूसरे पाली में भूगोल की परीक्षा होने को लेकर परीक्षार्थियों के पसीने छूटते रहे। हालांकि मौसम में सुधार होने के साथ ही परीक्षार्थियों व ड्यूटी करने वाले कर्मियों के चेहरे पर खुशी दिखा। परीक्षा को कदाचार मुक्त कराने को लेकर डीएम खुद मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे हैं। दूसरे दिन इस कदर शांतिपूर्ण परीक्षा हुई थी एक भी परीक्षार्थी निष्कासित नहीं हुए।

दोनों पालियों को मिलाकर 201 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। इस तरह परीक्षा के प्रथम पाली में 6440 छात्रों की संख्या की जगह 6363 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित हुए जबकि 77 अनुपस्थित रहे। यही हाल परीक्षा के द्वितीय पाली का रहा जहां 7203 परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या में 7079 परीक्षार्थी उपस्थित रहे जबकि 124 अनुपस्थित रहे।

परीक्षा के पूर्व एमपी हाई स्कूल गेट पर प्रवेश कर रही छात्राओं का सबसे पहले एडमिट कार्ड का मिलान किया गया। जिसके बाद उन्हें परीक्षा हॉल में प्रवेश करने को दिया गया। इस दौरान कोविड-19 का ख्याल रखते हुए परीक्षार्थियों कर्मियों द्वारा मास्क पहनने की प्राथमिकता पूरी तरह से नजर आ रही थी। इस तरह विभिन्न परीक्षा केंद्रों पर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन शांतिपूर्ण ढंग से मैंथ व भूगोल की परीक्षा संपन्न हुई।

गणित के कठिन सवालों ने परीक्षार्थियों ने खूब छकाया

बिहार बोर्ड द्वारा आयोजित इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन प्रथम पाली में विज्ञान संकाय के गणित व दूसरी पाली में कला संकाय के भूगोल विषय की परीक्षा ली गई। प्रथम पाली में गणित के कठिन सवालों में परीक्षार्थी उलझी रही। वैसे भी कोविड-19 के कारण पूरे वर्ष पढ़ाई ठीक से नहीं हो पाई है। न तो स्कूल काॅलेज चले है और न ही कोचिंग संस्थान।

ऐसी परिस्थिति में गणित के सवालों ने परीक्षार्थियों के माथे पर पसीना ला दिया था। वही दूसरी पाली में भी भूगोल विषय के प्रष्नों को हल करने में परीक्षार्थियों को काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा। दूसरे दिन भी सभी आठ परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर सख्ती के माहौल में परीक्षा लिया गया।

सभी केन्द्राधीक्षक व दंडाधिकारी नकल रोकने के लिए मुश्तैद दिखे। मुख्य गेट पर ही तलाशी व प्रवेश पत्रों की जांच के बाद ही परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा कक्ष में प्रवेश दिया जा रहा था। केन्द्रों के अंदर भी वीक्षकों द्वारा सख्ती बरतने की जानकारी मिली है। बता दें कि डुमरांव के आठ परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा संचालित हो रही है।

