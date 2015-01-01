पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:अधिकतम पारा 30 डिग्री से आया नीचे न्यूनतम पारा पहुंचा 14 डिग्री, दीपावली के बाद सताएगी ठंड

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उतर पश्चिम से बहने वाली हवाएं धूप के बावजूद दिन में अब ठंडक घोल रही है। दिन में अधिकतम पारा 29 पर तो रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। नेपाल के तराई वाले इलाकों से आने वाली ठंडी हवाएं जिले के तापमान पर असर डाल रही है। इन हवाओं के असर से सुबह शाम गुलाबी ठंड लग रही है।

हालांकि दिन में हल्की हवा चलने के कारण रात का तापमान 4 डिग्री तक गिरा है। न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। इस कारण से रात में लोगों चादर की जरूरत पड़ गयी है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार एक दो दिनों में पारे में गिरावट आ सकती है। एक दो दिनों में आकाश में बादल छाये रहने व हल्की हवा चलने से ठंड में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है।
दीवाली बाद से बढ़ेगी सर्दी
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उतर पश्चिम हवा चलने के कारण हवा में नमी व गिरावट आ रही है। जबकि तापमान पर इसका सीधा असर हो रहा है। दीपावली बाद तापमान में गिरावट होगी। जिसके कारण ठंडक बढ़ेगी। वहीं माॅनसून पुरे राज्य से विदाई ले चुका है। ऐसे में दीपावली बाद तेज सर्दी का अहसास होने लगेगा। इस दौरान जिले के कई जगहों पर बादल छाए रहने की भी संभावना है। लोगों को ठंड से बचने की जरुरत है।
दिन रात के पारे में आ रही है गिरावट, रहें सावधान
वहीं दिन तथा रात के तापमान में गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है। फिलहाल रात का तापमान 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर स्थिर बना हुआ है। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री से नीचे 29 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार जैसे जैसे तापमान में अंतर कम होगा ठण्ड बढ़ने लगेगी।
गुनगुना पानी का करें सेवन
दूसरी ओर बदलते मौसम के कारण सर्दी खांसी के मरीजों में इजाफा हुआ है। सदर अस्पताल सहित सभी पीएचसी में मरीजों की भीड़ बढ़ रही है। राजपुर पीएचसी के डाक्टर राकेश रौशन पाण्डेय ने बताया की बदलते मौसम में सबसे ज्यादा सर्दी व जुकाम का खतरा होता है। इसके कारण सबसे अधिक ख्याल बच्चों व बुजुर्गों का रखना चाहिए। पुरे परिवार में लोग गुनगुना पानी का सेवन करें। गर्म कपड़े पहने। सर्दी खांसी को नजरअंदाज न करें। ताजा भोजन हीं करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें