जरूरत:जन्म के शुरुआती 42 दिनों तक शिशु की विशेष देखभाल करने की जरूरत

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • माताओं को बताए जा रहे हैं शिशु देखभाल के गुर, आशा घर-घर जाकर कर रही शिशुओं की मॉनिटरिंग

कोरोनाकाल में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं में थोड़ी परेशानी तो आई, लेकिन स्वास्थ्य समिति की लगन और मेहनत की बदौलत कोई भी सुविधा बाधित नहीं हुई। इन्हीं में से एक है नवजात शिशु की घर पर देखभाल (होम बेस्ड न्यूबॉर्न केयर /एचबीएनसी) कार्यक्रम, जो पूरे लॉकडाउन व अनलॉक लागू होने के बाद भी संचालित है। जिसका सारा श्रेय जिले की आशा कार्यकर्ताओं को जाता है। जिनकी बदौलत इसका कार्यान्वयन संभव हो सका। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार प्रसव के बाद नवजात के बेहतर देखभाल की जरुरत बढ़ जाती है।

संस्थागत प्रसव के मामलों में शुरुआती दो दिनों तक मां व नवजात का ख्याल अस्पताल में रखा जाता है। लेकिन, गृह प्रसव की स्थिति में पहले दिन से ही नवजात को बेहतर देखभाल की जरूरत होती है। जिसे ध्यान में रखते हुए एचबीएनसी कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की गयी है. इस कार्यक्रम के तहत संस्थागत प्रसव एवं गृह प्रसव दोनों स्थितियों में आशा घर जाकर 42 दिनों तक नवजात की देखभाल करती है।

शिशु मृत्युदर में कमी लाना है लक्ष्य

शिशुओं व नवजात बच्चों की समस्याओं की होती है पहचान : जिला सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जितेंद्र नाथ ने बताया नवजात देखभाल सप्ताह के दौरान आशाओं द्वारा किए जा रहे गृह आधारित नवजात देखभाल पर अधिक जोर दिया जाता है। इसके लिए आशाओं को निर्देशित करने के साथ प्रशिक्षित भी किया गया है। वह गृह भ्रमण के दौरान नवजातों में होने वाली समस्याओं की अच्छे से पहचान करें एवं जरुरत पड़ने पर उन्हें रेफर भी करें। आशाएं गृह भ्रमण के दौरान ना सिर्फ बच्चों में खतरे के संकेतों की पहचान करती है बल्कि माताओं को आवश्यक नवजात देखभाल के विषय में जानकारी भी देती हैं।

संस्थागत प्रसव में 6 व गृह प्रसव में 7 भ्रमण अनिवार्य

आशा कार्यक्रम के डीसीएम संतोष कुमार राय ने बताया एचबीएनसी कार्यक्रम के तहत आशाएं संस्थागत एवं गृह प्रसव दोनों स्थितियों में गृह भ्रमण कर नवजात शिशु की देखभाल करती है। संस्थागत प्रसव की स्थिति में 6 बार गृह भ्रमण करती है (जन्म के 3, 7,14, 21, 28 एवं 42 वें दिवस पर)। वहीं, गृह प्रसव की स्थिति में 7 बार (जन्म के 1, 3, 7,14, 21, 28 एवं 42 वें दिवस पर) गृह भ्रमण करती हैं।

