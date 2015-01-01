पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराेना का कहर:लापरवाही बरतना पड़ेगा महंगा, जिले में थमा नहीं कोरोना संक्रमण, मिल रहे मरीज

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • नहीं रुक रहा मरीज के मिलने का सिलसिला, कभी 1 तो कभी 6 मरीजों की हो रही पुष्टि
  • प्रशासन लगातार लोगों से कर रहा है मास्क पहन कर ही बाहर निकलने की अपील

पर्व त्यौहार के इस मौसम में लोगों में कोविड-19 के प्रति लापरवाही बढ़ी है। ऐसे में इसका परिणाम घातक हो सकते हैं। दीपावली व छठ पूजन के खत्म होने के साथ ही मुंडन, गृह प्रवेश, शादी-विवाह व तिलकोत्सव आदि जैसे मांगलिक व अन्य कार्यों में जुटे हैं। वहीं स्वास्थ्य विभाग व जिला प्रशासन लोगों को जागरूक करने में जुटा हुआ है।

ताकि लोगों को कोविड के नियमों का पालन करने के लिए जागरूक किया जा सके। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार जिले में अभी कोरोना अभी थमा नहीं है। हालांकि टेस्ट के नतीजे और आंकड़े उम्मीदों से भरे हैं। बक्सर जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण कम हो गया है। पहले जांच कम हो रहे थे और पॉजिटिव अधिक मिल रहे थे। अब आंकड़े उसके उलट आ रहे हैं। फिर भी लोगों को काफी सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है। अगर हम लापरवाही करेंगे तो इसके लिए बुरा परिणाम भुगतना होगा।

29 सौ की जांच में मिल रहे 5 मरीज
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार जिले में प्रत्येक दिन लगभग अट्ठाइस से उनतीस सौ तक जांच हो रहे हैं। जिसमें 1 से 5 की संख्या में पॉजिटिव मरीज निकल रहे हैं। डीपीएम संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि बेहतर कार्य करने और लोगों को कोरोना से जागरूक करने में सफलता मिली है।

रिकवरी रेट में हुई है बढ़ोतरी
स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों के सर्वे में पता चला है कि गांव में कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण नही के बराबर है। ग्रामीण इलाकों में वायरस का संक्रमण अब नाम मात्र का रह गया है। हालांकि अभी भी उन ग्रामीण इलाकों में कुछ मरीज मिल रहे जहां से लोगों का शहर आना-जाना लगा रहता है।

अबतक 3372 हो चुके स्वस्थ
जिला सूचना एवं जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी कन्हैया कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में अभी कोरोना के 33 एक्टिव मामले ही बचे हुए है। वहीं 3 हजार 372 लोग कोरोना से पूरी तरह से ठीक हो चुके हैं। यह कोविड 19 संक्रमण की रोकथाम में स्वास्थ्य विभाग और आमजन की सामूहिक भागीदारी का परिणाम है। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा चलाए जा रहे जागरूकता कार्यक्रमों के बाद लोगों में नियमों का पालन को लेकर सजगता दिखाई दे रही है। पॉजिटिव लोग जल्दी रिकवर भी हो रहे हैं।

जिले में हाल के दिनों में मिले संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा

  • 17 नवम्बर- 03 {18 नवम्बर-06
  • 19 नवम्बर-02 {20 नवम्बर-04
  • 21 नवम्बर-03

इनका रखें विशेष ख्याल

  • व्यक्तिगत स्वच्छता और शारीरिक दूरी बनाए रखें
  • बार-बार हाथ धोने की आदत डाले।
  • साबुन और पानी से हाथ धोएं या अल्कोहल आधारित हैंड रब का इस्तेमाल करें।
  • साफ दिखनेवाले हाथों की भी अंतराल पर सफाई करें।
  • छींकते समय अपनी नाक और मुंह को रूमाल या टिशू से ढंके।
  • उपयोग किए गए टिशू को उपयोग के तुरंत बाद बंद डिब्बे में फेंके।
  • घर से निकलते समय मास्क का इस्तेमाल जरूर करें।
