110 पैक्स और छह व्यापार मंडल क्रियाशील:किसानों की धान खरीदारी करने को लेकर नमी का बहाना कतई नहींं चलेगा

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
धान अधिप्राप्ति से संबंधित कार्यशाला का उद्घाटन द्वीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर डीएम अमन समीर ने कलेक्ट्रेट के सभागार में किया। डीएम ने बताया कि सरकार किसानों से एमएसपी मूल्य पर धान खरीदने के लिए गंभीर है। इसके लिए जिले को डेढ़ लाख मीट्रिक टन धान खरीद का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। जिला का निर्धारित लक्ष्य सभी पैक्सो के सहयोग से आसानी से पूरा किया जा सकता है। उन्होंने ने बताया कि पैक्स 13 मीट्रिक टन कम से कम एक दिन में खरीदने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित करें।

धान खरीदारी में नहीं चलेगा कोई बहाना : डीएम ने बताया कि 110 पैक्स एवं 06 व्यापार मंडल क्रियाशील है। उन्होंने निदेश दिया कि धान खरीदारी में नमी का कोई बहाना नहींं चलेगा। डीएम ने बताया कि जिले में 90 प्रतिशत धान की कटाई पूरी हो चुकी है।

धान के क्रय के समय गुणवता को ध्यान में रखने का भी निदेश दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि रैयत किसान की धान अधिप्राप्ति की अधिकतम सीमा को 200 क्विंटल से 250 क्विंटल एवं साथ ही गैर रैयत किसानों की धान अधिप्राप्ति की अधिकतम सीमा को 75 क्विंटल से 100 क्विंटल कर दिया गया है।

पैक्स पर कभी औचक निरीक्षण किया जा सकता है, गड़बड़ी मिली तो कार्रवाई तय: डीएम्र

जिन पैक्सों पर अनियमितता के आरोप थे और वहाँ फिर से चुनाव हो गए है तथा अरोपी पैक्स अध्यक्ष चुनाव में निर्वाचित नहींं हुये है तब उनकी जगह पर नये निर्वाचित पैक्स अध्यक्षों को धान अधिप्राप्ति कार्य की अनुमति दी जायेगी। जो पैक्स फंक्शनल नहींं है उनके निकट के पैक्सों या व्यापार मंडलों में धान अधिप्राप्ति की व्यवस्था कराई जायेगी। धान की अधिप्राप्ति कराने वाले किसानों के खाते में निर्धारित समय सीमा के अंदर राशि ससमय भेजने का निदेश दिया गया। डीएम ने बताया कि पैक्स पर रेण्डम कभी भी बिना सूचना के औचक निरीक्षण किया जा सकता है। निरीक्षण के क्रम में पैक्स पर कोताही व लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहींं की जायेगी।

मिल की टैगिंग की प्रक्रिया पूरी

उन्होंने आगे जानकारी दी कि 2 से 3 दिन के अंदर में मिल की टैगिंग की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो जायेगी। उन्होंने आगे बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री धान अधिप्राप्ति की समीक्षा कर रहे है और इसे गंभीरता से लिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी बीडीओ एक दिन में कम से कम 2 पैक्स का निरीक्षण जरूर करेंगे और बीडीओ वहाँ के किसानों से मिलकर धान के खरीदारी के बारे में फीडबैंक जरूर लिया करेंगे।

कार्यशाला में डीडीसी योगेश कुमार सागर, डीएसओ ओंकार चौधरी, डीएओ सीके चक्रवर्ती, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी, जिला प्रबंधक राज्य खाद्य निगम पदाधिकारी डॉ बी के प्रभाकर, एसडीओ के के उपाध्याय, डुमराँव एसडीओ हरेन्द्र राम, स्थापना उप समाहर्ता विकास जायसवाल, बीडीओ, सीओ एवं पैक्सो के अध्यक्ष उपस्थित थे।

23 नवंबर से की जा रही खरीदारी

धान की खरीदारी समय पर हो इसको लेकर सरकार या जिला प्रशासन लाख दावा करे। किंतु किसानों का धान समय पर नहींं खरीदा जा रहा है।इसका सहज अंदाजा खेत खलिहान में खुले आसमान के नीचे रखे धान को देखकर लगाया जा सकता है। ऐसे में मजबूर किसान ओने पौने दाम पर धान को सेठ साहूकारों के यहां बेचना ही मुनासिब समझ रहे हैं।

हालांकि किसानों का धान समय पर खरीदा जा सके इस को लेकर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा लगातार प्रयास करने की बात कह रही है। जिला मुख्यालय बीसीओ जनार्दन प्रसाद ने बताया कि अब तक 24 596 क्विंटल धान की खरीदारी की जा चुकी है। यानी कुल 257 किसानों से धान खरीदा गया है। आगे भी किसानों से धान की खरीदारी को लेकर पैक्स के माध्यम से खरीदारी के कार्य को तेज कर दिया गया है।

