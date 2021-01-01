पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ई-टेलीमेडिसिन सेवा:ई-संजीवनी से अब घर बैठे करा सकेंगे इलाज, डॉक्टर्स की टीम देगी परामर्श

बक्सर15 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीण इलाकों के मरीजों के लिए वरदान ऑनलाइन ले सकेंगे चिकित्सकों से परामर्श

अब ग्रामीण व सुदूरवर्ती इलाकों के लोगों को अपने बीमारियों और इससे सबंधित किसी भी प्रकार की परामर्श के लिए अस्पताल नहीं जाना पड़ेगा। अब घर बैठे हीं विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकीं की सहायता उपलब्ध होगी। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने ई-टेलीमेडिसिन सेवा ई-संजीवनी एप लांच किया है।

बता दें कि कोविड़-19 संक्रमण काल में चिकित्सीय सेवा को बेहतर व सुलभ बनाने की दिशा में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कवायद तेज कर दी है। इस क्रम में जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति ने जिले के तीन प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र (पीएचसी) का चयन किया है। जिसमें बक्सर, चौसा और डुमरांव पीएचसी शामिल हैं जहां ड्राय रन किया गया है। इस सम्बंध में डीपीएम संतोष कुमार ने बताया मरीजों को चिकित्सीय सुविधा देने के किए स्वास्थ्य देखभाल के क्षेत्र में ई-टेलीमेडिसिन सेवा ई-संजीवनी सुविधा विकसित की गयी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी का इस्तेमाल करके सुदूर ग्रामीण और दूरदराज के इलाकों में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं पहुंचाने की योजना है। इसके तहत चिकित्सकीय शिक्षा, प्रशिक्षण और इसका प्रबंधन तक शामिल हैं। इसमें मरीज चिकित्सकीय जानकारी भेज सकते हैं और वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग की मदद से रियल टाइम परिस्थितियों में सहायता प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
जिले के स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों में हब एंड स्कोप प्रणाली से उपलब्ध होगी सुविधा

सदर प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि ई-टेलीमेडिसिन के माध्यम से सुदूर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोगों को अब बेहतर व विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों द्वारा इलाज की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। इसके लिए सरकार द्वारा जिले के स्वास्थ संस्थानों में हब एंड स्कोप प्रणाली से टेलीमेडिसिन की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। ई-संजीवनी टेलीमेडिसिन के सफल क्रियान्वयन को लेकर को ड्राई रन का आयोजन किया गया।
इस प्रकार से ई संजीवनी हब एंड स्पोक करेगी काम
सदर प्रखंड के स्वास्थ्य उत्प्रेरक प्रिंस कुमार सिंह ने बताया ई संजीवनी टेलीमेडिसिन का क्रियान्वयन हब एवं स्पोक प्रणाली के रूप में होगा। इसमें मरीज पहले एएनएम के पास कॉल करेंगे। फिर एएनएम मरीज की सभी जानकारी लेकर उसे डॉक्टर के पास फारर्वड करेंगी। जिसमें समयानुसार विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक टेलीमेडिसिन के माध्यम से मरीजों को सलाह देने के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे।

प्ले स्टोर से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी एप

आप अपने एंड्राॅइड स्मार्ट फोन से प्ले स्टोर पर जाकर ‘ई-संजीवनी ओपीडी एप’ को इंस्टाल करें, अथवा फिर ‘ई-संजीवनी डॉट इन’ पोर्टल पर जाकर इस सुविधा सुविधा प्राप्त कर सकता है। एमओआईसी डॉ. सुधीर कुमार ने बताया कि इस सुविधा के जरिये सामान्य बीमारियों जैसे सर्दी, बुखार, खांसी, सिर दर्द, पेट दर्द, त्वचा संबंधी बीमारी, संक्रामक रोग, शुगर, ब्लड प्रेशर, कैंसर आदि के उपचार के लिए टेलीमेडिसिन के जरिये चिकित्सक व विशेषज्ञ से निःशुल्क परामर्श लिया जा सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस प्रणाली पर संबंधित एएनएम एवं चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों का प्रशिक्षण भी डेमो एप पर कराया गया है।

