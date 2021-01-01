पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:अब सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर हर मंगलवार और शनिवार को लगेगा कोविड-19 का वैक्सीन

  • पहल }बक्सर जिले के सभी पीएचसी पर सप्ताह में अब दो दिन ही होगा कोविड-19 के लिए टीकाकरण

कोविड-19 के वैक्सीनेशन प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के लिए राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति ने महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए हैं। अब जिले में दो दिन ही टीकाकरण सत्र का संचालन होगा। इसके लिए राज्य स्वास्थ्य समिति ने मंगलवार और शनिवार का दिन निर्धारित किया है। इस संबंध में जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी (डीआईओ) डॉ. राज किशोर सिंह ने बताया कोविड-19 टीकाकरण के लिए पहले सात केंद्रों का चयन किया गया था। जिसमें सदर प्रखंड में चार केंद्र संचालित थे। शेष तीन डुमरांव, नावानगर व ब्रह्मपुर पीएचसी पर टीकाकरण अभियान चल रहा था।

इस क्रम में बीते शनिवार को राजपुर, चौसा, इटाढ़ी, चौगाई व सिमरी पीएचसी पर टीकाकरण सत्र की शुरुआत की गई। इस क्रम में जिले के सभी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र (पीएचसी) पर टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की जा रही है। केसठ और चक्की को छोड़ कर अन्य सभी पीएचसी पर टीकाकरण सत्र शुरू हो चुके हैं । आगामी शनिवार से इन दोनों पीएचसी पर भी टीकाकरण शुरू हो जाएगा। साथ ही, आगामी शनिवार से जिले के सभी पीएचसी पर रजिस्टर्ड लाभार्थी टीका लगवा सकेंगे।

  • 2089 रजिस्टर्ड लाभार्थी लगवा चुके हैं टीका
  • 100 लोगों को एक सेंटर पर वैक्सिनेशन की व्यवस्था
  • 45 दिनों बाद तैयार हो जाएगी प्रतिरोधक क्षमता
  • 28 दिनों के बाद लेना है दूसरा डोज
  • 30 मिनट तक निगरानी में रखे जाएंगे टीकाकृत लोग

खाली पेट न लगवाएं टीका
टीकाकरण कराने वाले कर्मचारियों को 30 मिनट निगरानी में रखा जाता है। एहतियात के तौर पर कर्मचारियों को खाली पेट टीका न लगवाने के बारे में कहा जा रहा है। साथ ही, सभी को यह भी कहा जा रहा है कि टीका लगने के बाद अगर आपको किसी भी तरह की दिक्कत महसूस होती है तो आप नजदीक के स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों, डॉक्टर, एएनएम या आशा कार्यकर्ता से संपर्क करें। टीका लगाते समय ये सारी बातें लाभार्थियों को बताई जाती हैं।

नियमों का करना होगा सख्ती से पालन
डॉ. सिंह ने कहा देश में विकसित वैक्सीन को हर पहलू की गहरी छानबीन के बाद सरकारी स्तर से इसे मंजूरी मिली है। वैक्सीन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। वैक्सीन के पहले डोज के चार सप्ताह बाद उसी वैक्सीन का दूसरा डोज दिया जाना है। दूसरे डोज के 14 दिन बाद यानी कुल 45 दिन बाद ही शरीर कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से लड़ने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार होता है। तब तक सारी सावधानियां हर हाल में बरतनी चाहिए। बेहतर तो ये है कि टीका लगवाने के बाद भी लोग तब तक मास्क, सैनिटाइजर और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करते रहें।

अबतक 2089 लोगों को लगा टीका, हर केंद्र पर प्रतिदिन सौ लोगों को देना है

डीआईओ डॉ. सिंह ने बताया जिले में अब तक पांच टीकाकरण सत्रों का संचालन किया जा चुका है। प्रत्येक केंद्र पर 100-100 लोगों को टीका देने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। जिसमें पहले चरण के तहत टीका लेने के लिए निबंधित लाभार्थियों में से अब तक 2089 लोग टीका ले चुके हैं। इस क्रम में अब तक जो लोग टीकाकरण टीकाकरण के दौरान अनुपस्थित रहे हैं, उनकी सूची बनाई जा रही है।

जिनको बाद में फॉलोअप करके टीका दिया जाएगा। जिन लोगों ने टीका का पहला डोज ले लिया है, उन्हें टीके का दूसरा डोज 28 दिनों के बाद लेना अनिवार्य है। साथ ही, आगामी दिनों में दूसरे चरण के लिए भी रजिस्ट्रेशन जल्द ही शुरू होगा ताकि, जल्द से जल्द जिले को कोरोना से पूरी तरह मुक्त किया जा सके।

