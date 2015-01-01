पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

होगी सहुलियत:अब पाइपलाइन से होगी ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • एसएनसीयू में पाइपलाइन से आपूर्ति की जा रही अन्य वार्ड में भी होगी व्यवस्था

अस्पताल में अब मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति गैस सिलेंडर से नहीं, बल्कि पाइपलाइन से होगी। फिलहाल, अस्पताल के एसएनसीयू में पाइपलाइन से ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति की जा रही है। वही कुछ दिनों में अस्पताल के सभी वार्डों में ऑक्सीजन पाइपलाइन के सहारे दिया जाएगा जिसका कार्य लगभग पूरा हो चुका है। अस्पताल उपाधीक्षक डॉ. अनिल भट्ट ने बताया कि अस्पताल में आधुनिक मशीनों का जाल बिछाया जा रहा है। अस्पताल में ही प्लांट लगाकर आक्सीजन तैयार किया जाएगा। तैयार आक्सीजन को मरीजों के बेड तक पहुंचाया जाएगा। इसके लिए दो बड़े-बड़े सिलेंडर अस्पताल में पहुंच चुके हैं। 75 बेड वाले इस अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में 98 बेड तक ऑक्सीजन पाइपलाइन के माध्यम से अस्पताल के वार्ड और यूनिट में भेजा जाएगा।

प्लांट से गुजारे जा रहे है चार पाइप
ऑक्सीजन को अस्पताल के सभी वार्डों में गुजारे के लिए प्लाट से चार पाइप लाइन का बिछाव किया जा रहा है। पहले फेज में प्लांट से गुजरने वाले चार पाइप के लिए अस्पताल की छत में होल कर स्टैंड तैयार किया गया है। चार पाइप में एक सेक्शन मशीन का, दूसरा एयर फोर का, तीसरा सेक्शन मशीन यानि वैक्यूम का और चौथा सर्जिकल का है। वही बड़े बड़े ऑपरेशन को करने के लिए नाइट्स की सप्लाई भी उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है। नाइट्रस की सप्लाई सीधे प्लांट से ऑपरेशन थियेटर तक जाएगा।

मरीजों को मिलेगी राहत
अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में पाइप लाइन से ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई से आपातकाल में मरीज को ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर के लिए इधर-उधर भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। अभी अनुमंडलीय अस्पताल में आपातकाल में लाए गए किसी मरीज को ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत होने पर सिलेंडर लगाने के लिए ड्यूटी पर तैनात स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को खोजने के परिजनों को इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ता है। लेकिन अब इमरजेंसी में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर के लिए यह स्थिति पैदा नहीं होगी। इसके लिए वार्ड व यूनिट के हर बेड के पास दीवार पर छोटा सा यंत्र और ऑक्सीजन मॉस्क लगाए जाएंगे। ताकि किसी भी मरीज को ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत होने पर तत्काल ऑक्सीजन दिया जाए सके।

