डीएम ने दिया निर्देश:ससमय खाद्यान्न मुहैया कराने के लिए कार्रवाई करें अफसर

बक्सर4 घंटे पहले
जिला आपूर्ति कार्यालय बक्सर द्वारा जिला प्रबंधक एसएफसी बक्सर द्वारा कोरोना काल एवं विधानसभा चुनाव के समय गरीबों के बीच बांटे गए चावल गेहूं एवं चना के लिए अतिरिक्त आवंटन की मांग की गई। कोरोना काल में नए कार्ड धारियों के लिए आवंटन नहीं था। लेकिन अगले माह के आवंटन से काटकर वैसे लाभार्थियों को चावल, चना दिया गया जिनका नया राशन कार्ड बना था। इधर अगले माह का खाद्यान्न कम होने लगा है। जिसके कारण जन वितरण प्रणाली विक्रेताओं के यहां संस्था में एसएससी द्वारा खाद्यान्न नहीं पहुंचाया जा रहा था।

क्योंकि नए लोगों के लिए अभी आवंटन नहीं मिला था। ऐसे में एसएफसी द्वारा अगले माह के आवंटन से काटकर पिछला आवंटन की प्रतिपूर्ति की जा रही थी। डीएम अमन समीर ने सचिव खाद्य एवं आपूर्ति विभाग से दूरभाष पर वार्ता कर कम हो रहे आवंटन की भी मांग पत्र के माध्यम से की है तथा सचिव द्वारा मांग की गई आवंटन के मुताबिक चावल गेहूं एवं चना मुहैया कराने की बात कही गई है।

सही समय पर कार्डधारियों को मिलेगा राशन

एसएफसी जिला प्रबंधक डॉ बीके प्रभाकर के पहल पर बक्सर जिले के तमाम राशन कार्ड धारियों को सही समय पर चावल, गेहूं व चना मिलेगा। डीएम ने कहा कि खाद्यान्न की कमी नहीं होने दी जाएगी। जिला प्रबंधक प्रभाकर कुमार ने कहा कि समय पर डीलरों द्वारा राशि जमा किया जाए और ससमय एसआईयू निकले तो राज्य खाद्य निगम समय डीलरों को खाद्यान्न मुहैया करा देगी। डीएम ने आपूर्ति शाखा बक्सर को निर्देश दिए है कि ससमय सब को खाद्यान्न मुहैया कराने की दिशा में कार्रवाई करें।

