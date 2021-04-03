पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंटर परीक्षा:चौथे दिन 356 परीक्षार्थियों ने छोड़ी परीक्षा, शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में हुआ एग्जाम

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंटर परीक्षा के चौथे दिन पहली पाली में इंग्लिश जबकि दूसरे पाली में इतिहास का पेपर हुआ। परीक्षा को कदाचार मुक्त कराने को लेकर केंद्र अधीक्षक से लेकर प्रशासन तक पूरी तरह से सजग है। एमपी हाई स्कूल के केन्द्राधीक्षक विजय मिश्रा की मौजूदगी में गेट पर प्रवेश के दौरान ही जांच किया गया। वही बुनियादी स्कूल केंद्र पर छात्राओं को कतारबद्ध में खड़ा कर प्रवेश कराया जा रहा था।

जिले में बनाए गए कुल 28 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दूसरी पाली में 13780 छात्रों की संख्या की जगह 13536 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए जबकि 244 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। जबकि प्रथम पाली में 8065 छात्रों की संख्या की जगह 7953 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी जबकि 112 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

इस आशय की जानकारी देते हुए जिला सूचना जनसंपर्क पदाधिकारी कन्हैया कुमार ने बताया कि इस तरह कुल 356 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित रहे। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा को कदाचार मुक्त कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन पूरी तरह से सजग है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें