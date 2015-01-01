पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बुढ़ापे की बेचारगी:कभी डीलर रहे हीरालाल को अब खाने के लाले, बेटे ने पीटकर घर से निकाला

मंगलेश | बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ब्रह्मपुर के पंचफेड़वा गांव निवासी हैं हीरालाल साह, बेटा और बहू नहीं करते कोई काम, ठीक से खाना भी नहीं देते

दो कट्ठे की जमीन का मालिक हूं। वृद्धा पेंशन मिलती है तो बेटा छीन लेता है। राशन कार्ड है लेकिन, दो वर्षों से राशन नहीं मिला है। हाईकोर्ट से केस जीतकर खुद के लिए एक अदद मकान सरकारी फंड से बनवाये। उसपर भी बेटे ने कब्जा कर लिया है।

बहु भी हैं। दोनों बहुत मारते हैं। यह दुख भरी दास्तान ब्रह्मपुर प्रखंड के पंचफेड़वा गांव निवासी हीरालाल साह की है। वर्ष 1959 से 79 तक 20 वर्षों तक पीडीएस केंद्र (जन वितरण प्रणाली की दुकान) चलाने वाले हीरालाल अपनी व्यथा सुनाते वक्त फफक पड़ते हैं। कहते हैं हमने कभी गरीब का अन्न घोटाला नहीं किया है। न जाने यह कैसी किस्मत है कि आज दाने-दाने को मोहताज हूं। कहते हैं कि उनके पुत्र मनोहर लाल साह और बहु मंजू देवी ने घर से निकाल दिया है। हीरालाल कहते हैं कि वे एक साल पहले इस मामले पर डीएम से मिलने कलेक्ट्रेट गए थे। लेकिन, कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

रविवार की रात गांव में सभी के सामने पिटाई कर भगाया, दर-दर लगाई गुहार पर नहीं मिली मदद, भास्कर ने दिलाया आश्रय

डीएम से मिलने के लिए आये हैं बक्सर
उन्होंने बताया कि मंगलवार को भी वे डीएम से मिलने बक्सर आये थे। कलेक्ट्रेट रोड में भटकते हुए किसी राहगीर ने उन्हें दोपहर में भोजन कराया। उसने बताया कि दैनिक भास्कर कार्यालय में उन्हें मदद मिल सकती है। शाम 4 बजे वे दैनिक भास्कर कार्यालय के पास पहुंचे। यहां अपनी आपबीती सुनाते हुए सड़क पर ही गिर पड़े। उन्हें किसी तरह उठाकर कार्यालय में लाया गया। इसकी सूचना सदर एसडीएम केके उपाध्याय को दी गयी।

बेटे ने पत्नी के नाम कर दी है जमीन
हीरालाल बताते हैं कि राशन के लिए भटक रहे हैं। पेंशन के लिए बेटा जबरन अंगूठे लगवा लेता है। पैसे निकालकर अपने पास रख लेता है। ख्यान को नहीं देता। पीटकर दाहिना पैर का कुल्हा तोड़ दिया था। इलाज नहीं कराने से विकलांग हो गया हूं। अब तो ठीक से चलने में भी असमर्थ हूं। घर की जमीन बेटे ने अपनी पत्नी के नाम कर दी है। मैं कोर्ट में केस करूंगा। उस जमीन को समाज के नाम कर देंगे। उसको नहीं देंगे।

एसडीओ की पहल पर भास्कर टीम ने पहुंचाया रैन बसेरा
कार्यालय से दैनिक भास्कर के फोटो जर्नलिस्ट आलोक कुमार व केसी दुबे ने उन्हें संभाला। इसकी सूचना एसडीएम ने नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को दिया। वहां नगर परिषद के आश्रय स्थल पुलिस चौकी के समीप भास्कर टीम की मदद से पहुंचाया गया। एसडीओ केके उपाध्याय ने अपने पास से एक कंबल उपलब्ध कराया। रात के खाने का भी इंतजाम करने का आश्वासन दिया।

बेटे को बुलाकर पूछताछ करेगा प्रशासन
रविवार की रात पीटा तो सोमवार को दिनभर घर नहीं गए। रात को बक्सर में स्टेशन के पास रहे। मंगलवार की सुबह फिर कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे थे। लेकिन, डीएम तक नहीं पहुंच सके। एसडीओ केके उपाध्याय ने कहा कि यह मामला वैसे तो डुमरांव एसडीएम के कार्य क्षेत्र का है। लेकिन, जब वे बक्सर अनुमंडल इलाके में हैं तो उन्हें आश्रय स्थल मुहैया कराना हमारा फर्ज है। उनके बेटे को बुलाकर पूरे मामले की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें