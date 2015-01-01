पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से शुरू होगी धान खरीदारी:साधारण 1868 प्रति क्विंटल, ग्रेड ए 1888, रेट तय

बक्सर6 घंटे पहले
जिले में आज से धान की खरीदारी शुरू होगी। जो 31 मार्च तक चलेगी। इसके साथ ही खरीदे गए धान का सीएमआर प्राप्ति 23 नवम्बर से 31 जुलाई तक के लिए प्रभावी रहेगा। इसको लेकर सरकार के खाद्य एवं उपभोक्ता संरक्षण विभाग के सरकार के अपर सचिव चंद्रशेखर द्वारा पत्र जारी कर स्पष्ट कर दिया गया है कि किसानों को अपनी उपज का भारत सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य का लाभ दिलाने तथा धान एवं चावल की उपलब्धता एवं आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए राज्य में खरीदारी केंद्रों का संचालन जरूरी है।

ऐसे में खरीफ विपणन मौसम 2020- 21 अंतर्गत थान एवं चावल की खरीदारी करने के लिए बिहार राज्य खाद्य एवं असैनिक आपूर्ति निगम को नोडल एजेंसी के रूप में नामित किया गया है। राज्य अंतर्गत धान की खरीदारी करने के राज्य अभिकरण के रूप में सहकारिता विभाग के अंतर्गत पैक्स व्यापार मंडलों को निर्देशित किया गया है। पैक्स, व्यापार मंडल द्वारा किसानों से पंचायत प्रखंड स्तर पर धान का खरीदारी किसानों से किया जाएगा एवं खरीदे गए धान का बिलिंग करा कर सीएमआर प्राप्त कर बिहार राज्य खाद्य एवं असैनिक आपूर्ति निगम को उपलब्ध करा दिया जाएगा।

पत्र के माध्यम से यह स्पष्ट किया गया है कि जहां धान की मात्रा के समानुपातिक रूप में मिलो को मिली क्षमता अपेक्षाकृत कम है तथा निर्धारित समय सीमा अंतर्गत धान की शत-प्रतिशत कुटाई की संभावना ना हो उन जिलों में उपलब्ध मिल क्षमता के अतिरिक्त धान की मिलिंग का कार्य पैक्स या व्यापार मंडल द्वारा जिला टास्क फोर्स की सहमति प्राप्त कर अगल-बगल के जिला में पंजीकृत अनुमोदित मिलों से इकरारनामा कर कराया जाएगा तथा अग्रिम सीएमआर प्राप्त कर जमा कराना होगा। सरकार द्वारा खरीफ विपणन मौसम 2020 21 अंतर्गत न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य धान का निर्धारित कर दिया गया है। निर्धारित मूल्य के आधार पर साधारण धान 1868 प्रति क्विंटल जबकि ग्रेड ए धान 1888 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की दर से खरीदी की जाएगी।

