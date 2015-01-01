पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:पंचकोशी यात्रा को मिलेगा तीर्थाटन का रूप

बक्सरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम, एसपी एवं अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ की पंचकोशी यात्रा की समीक्षा

{कोरोना के अनुरूप तैयारियों को पूरा करने का दिया निर्देश
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी चौबे शनिवार को पंचकोशी यात्रा को लेकर डीएम, एसपी एवं अन्य पदाधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक किए। मंत्री ने कहा कि पंचकोशी यात्रा को भविष्य में राज्य एवं देश के स्तर पर एक तीर्थाटन केंद्र के रूप में उभारने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन को रूपरेखा तैयार करने को निर्देशित किया गया है। पंचकोशी यात्रा का पौराणिक सांस्कृतिक, आध्यात्मिक महत्व है। समीक्षा बैठक के उपरांत पत्रकारों से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा कि पंचकोशी यात्रा कोरोना संक्रमण काल में हो रहा है। ऐसे में कोरोना को लेकर राज्य एवं केंद्र सरकार के दिशा निर्देशों के अनुसार सभी तैयारियों को व्यवस्थित करने को निर्देशित किया गया है। साथ ही सभी मूलभूत सुविधाएं बेहतर तरीके से हो इस पर विचार विमर्श हुआ।

अश्विनी चौबे ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि भविष्य में पंचकोशी यात्रा तीर्थाटन केंद्र के रूप में पूरे देश में उभरकर सामने आए इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन को सभी रूपरेखा तैयार कर राज्य सरकार को भेजने को कहा गया है। पंचकोशी यात्रा के पौराणिक, सांस्कृतिक आध्यात्मिक महत्व के बारे में अधिक से अधिक लोगों को जानकारी हो इस संबंध में भी व्यापक कदम उठाने पर चर्चा हुई है। राज्य सरकार के मेला प्राधिकरण आदि जैसे व्यवस्थाओं में भी पंचकोशी यात्रा शामिल हो जिससे जिला प्रशासन को किसी भी तरह के फंड की कमी ना हो इस संबंध में विचार विमर्श किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि भविष्य में पंचकोशी यात्रा को एक अलग पहचान मिले इसके लिए सभी व्यापक कदम उठाए जाएंगे। बैठक में डीएम अमन समीर एसपी नीरज कुमार सिंह एवं पुलिस प्रशासन के अन्य पदाधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें