पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिली है भारी बढ़त:बिहार की जनता जंगलराज नहीं, सुशासन चाहती है : अश्विनी चौबे

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रथम चरण के विधानसभा चुनाव में एनडीए को मिली है भारी बढ़त

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण राज्य मंत्री अश्विनी कुमार चौबे ने प्रेस बयान जारी कर कहा कि बिहार के लोगों के जेहन में लालू राबड़ी के 15 वर्षों का जंगलराज इस कदर समाया है कि जंगल राज का नाम सुनते ही सहम जाते हैं। बिहार की जनता को जंगलराज नहीं बल्कि सुशासन चाहिए। प्रथम चरण के चुनाव में एनडीए को भारी बढ़त मिली है। दूसरे व तीसरे चरण के चुनाव में भी एनडीए काफी आगे रहेगा। जनता का आशीर्वाद एनडीए के साथ है। 10 नवंबर को तीन चौथाई बहुमत से बिहार में सुशासन की सरकार एक बार फिर से बनेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि 1990 से 2005 तक लालू राबड़ी राज जंगलराज था। उस दौर को राजनीति में अपराध, जातीय नरसंहार, ध्वस्त क़ानून व्यवस्था के लिए जाना जाता है।

मतदान में लोगों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया

पहले चरण के लिए 71 सीटों पर मतदान पूरा हो चुका है। इसमें ज्यादातर सीटों पर एनडीए की जीत होगी। मतदान में लोगों ने बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया है। बिहार में 54 फीसद से ज्यादा मतदान हुआ है। विपक्षी दलों द्वारा कहा जा रहा था कि कोरोना की वजह से मतदाता घर से नहीं निकलेंगे। 28 अक्टूबर को मतदान के दिन बड़ी संख्या में पूरे उत्साह के साथ मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता पहुंचे। पहले चरण में 54 फीसदी से अधिक मतदान हुआ। यह उत्साहजनक है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की विशाल जनसभा से जनता में खासा उत्साह दिख रहा है। बिहार की जनता शांत, समृद्ध, प्रगतिशील एवं आत्मनिर्भर बिहार चाहती है। बिहार की जनता का एनडीए के प्रति उत्साह यह साबित करता है कि प्रदेश में सभी खुशहाली व सुशासन चाहते हैं। सुशासन एवं डबल इंजन की सरकार नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में चलती रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में दोस्त को भूखा देख कश्मीरी ने शुरू की टिफिन सर्विस, 3 लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें