पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अभियान:मास्क के लिए पुलिस का रोको-टोको अभियान

बक्सर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर जिला प्रशासन लोगों को कर रहा जागरूक

जिला प्रशासन के आदेश के बाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने कोरोना वायरस के बचाव को लेकर रोको टोको अभियान की शुरुआत कर दी। पुलिस ने वीर कुंवर सिंह चौक विशेष अभियान चलाते हुए बिना मास्क पहने लोगों को रोककर मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरूक किया गया। वहीं, एक तरफ पुलिस द्वारा रोको टोको अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। तो दूसरी तरफ लोग बिना मास्क पहने बेफिक्र होकर सड़कों पर निकल रहे है। जिलाधिकारी ने सोमवार जिले सभी पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक किया था। जिसमें जिलाधिकारी ने सभी पदाधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश देते हुए कोरोना वायरस से बचाव हेतु रोको टोको अभियान चलाने के लिए आदेश जारी किए थे। जिलाधिकारी के आदेश के बाद ट्रैफिक पुलिस में रोको टोको अभियान की शुरुआत मंगलवार से शुरू कर दिया है।

ट्रैफिक प्रभारी ने बताया कि कोरोना वायरस से बचाव को लेकर लोगों को मास्क पहनने के लिए जागरूक किया जा रहा है। लेकिन, कुछ लोग ऐसे हठी हैं वह मास्क पहनने से इंकार कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। मास्क नही पहनने वालो को जुर्माना भी वसूला जाएगा। बताते चलें कि कोरोना वायरस पर जिला प्रशासन ने काफी हद तक नियंत्रण पा लिया है। जिला प्रशासन अब लापरवाही नहीं बरतना चाहता है। जिससे वायरस फिर दुबारा विकराल रूप धारण करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें