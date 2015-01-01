पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसरतें सावधानी:सांस की मरीजों के लिए जानलेवा होगा पटाखों का प्रदूषण

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोनाकाल में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने की दीपावली के अवसर पर लोगों से प्रदूषण न फैलाने की अपील

जिले में 14 नवंबर को धूमधाम से दीपावली मनाने के लिए सभी ने अपने-अपने स्तर से तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। ऐसे में स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी लोगों को जागरूक करने की तैयारी में है। कोरोनाकाल में दीपावली को लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना मरीजों के साथ-साथ सांस की बीमारियों (एलर्जीक, अस्थमा, टीबी आदि) से ग्रसित मरीजों को लेकर चिंतित है। चिकित्सकों को मानना है कि दीपावली के अवसर पर लोग पटाखों का जमकर का प्रयोग करते हैं, जो कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित लोगों के साथ अन्य मरीजों के लिए खतरा बन सकता है। ऐसे में हमें भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के साथ-साथ अपने जिले के लोगों के लिए जागरूक होना होगा ताकि हमारे व्यवहार के कारण दूसरों को परेशानियों का सामना न करना पड़े।

बारूद के धुएं से सांस के मरीजों में बढ़ती है एलर्जी
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. जितेंद्र नाथ झा ने बताया सांस के बीमारियों से ग्रसित लोगों के लिए ठंड का मौसम ही परेशानियों का सबब बन जाता है। वहीं, कोरोना काल में इसका खतरा और भी बढ़ा हुआ है। साथ ही साथ अब दीपावली भी आने वाली है। दीपावली के दिन लोग पटाखें, फूलझड़ियां आदि जमकर जलाते हैं। लेकिन, वह यह भूल जाते हैं कि उनसे निकलने वाला धुआं कितना खतरनाक होता है। पटाखों के अंदर के जो बारूद होता है, उसका धुआं सांस के मरीजों के लिए जानलेवा हो सकता है।

कोरोनाकाल में दीपावली पर दीयों का करें प्रयोग : सिविल सर्जन डॉ. नाथ ने कहा दीपावली दीयों व प्रकाश का त्यौहार है। इसलिए इसे परंपरागत ढंग से ही मनानी चाहिए न कि ऐसे जिससे आपका मनोरंजन तो हो, लेकिन उसका दुष्परिणाम दूसरे को भुगतना पड़े। इसलिए जरूरी है कि इस बार हम लोगों को ग्रीन दीपावली मनाने का संकल्प लेना चाहिए। ताकि, हम प्रकाश के महापर्व को मनाने के साथ कोरोना संक्रमण पर भी विजय पा सकें। इसके लिए लोगों को थोड़ा जागरूक होना होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि पर्व-त्यौहारों के अवसर पर विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के द्वारा निर्धारित कोविड-19 के सभी नियमों का सख्ती से पालन करना और कराना होगा। मंदिर में पूजा के लिए जाने से पहले मास्क, रूमाल या गमछा से अपने मुंह व नाक को ढकना होगा। पूजा-पाठ के दौरान मंदिरों में दूसरे लोगों से उचित दूरी बनाकर रखें। सबसे जरूरी बात यह कि बिना कारण मंदिर व पूजा स्थलों पर भीड़ न लगाएं।

संक्रमण से बचने के लिए इन नियमों का करें पालन

  • सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर लोगों से दो गज की दूरी बनाएं
  • कम से कम दो मास्क रखें। घर में बनाए गए मास्क को समय समय पर धुलते रहें
  • अपनी आंख, नाक एवं मुंह को छूने से बचें
  • हाथों को नियमित रूप से साबुन एवं पानी से अच्छी तरफ साफ करें
  • अल्कोहल आधारित हैंड सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करें
  • तंबाकू, खैनी आदि का प्रयोग नहीं करें, ना ही सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर थूकें
