तैयारी:गांव में मिट्टी के दीये व खिलौना बनाने में जुटे कुम्हार

बक्सर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली व छठ पर्व को लेकर कुम्हार कर रहे तैयारी, कोराेना संकट व लॉकडाउन की वजह से पहले हुआ है नुकसान

दीपावली पर्व जैसे-जैसे नजदीक आ रहा है मिट्टी के दीये व मूर्ति बनाने वाले कुम्हार समाज के लोग भी शीघ्रता से अपना कार्य पूरा करने में जुट गए हैं। कुम्हार समाज के लोगों में अधिक से अधिक दीये बनाकर बेचने की होड़ है। वहीं महंगी मिट्टी मिलने से लागत नहीं निकलने का संकट भी उन्हें सता रहा है। दीपावली पर्व में अधिक से अधिक मिट्टी के दीये बनाने के लिए सभी आतुर दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं। क्योंकि लॉकडाउन के समय जो नुकसान इन लोगों को उठाना पड़ा है इसकी भरपाई के लिए दीपावली पर्व महत्वपूर्ण अवसर है। कुम्हार समाज के लक्ष्मण प्रसाद प्रजापति ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में दुर्गा पूजा के समय पंडालों में माता की बड़ी प्रतिमा की स्थापना नहीं होने के चलते मिट्टी के बर्तनों की भी उपयोगिता नहीं थी। इसके चलते हम लोगों को और इस संकट का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा लॉकडाउन के दौरान चाय की दुकानें बंद रहने से मिट्टी के कुल्हड़ की आपूर्ति पूरी तरह से ठप रही। जिससे कोरोना काल में जीविकोपार्जन चलाना मुश्किल हो गया। अब इस कला को जीवित रखना भी हमारे समाज के लिए बहुत बड़ी चुनौती है। क्योंकि आज के परिवेश में युवा पीढ़ी इस व्यवसाय से दूर हो रही है। क्योंकि आज यह व्यवसाय किसी प्रकार से लाभप्रद साबित नहीं हो रहा है। कारीगर ने कहा कि 800 रुपये प्रति टेलर मिट्टी खरीद कर हम लोग मिट्टी के बर्तन दीये घड़ा बनाते हैं। मिट्टी की लागत मूल्य के अनुरूप हम लोगों के बनाए गए मिट्टी के पात्रों का पैसा नहीं मिल पाता है। मिट्टी के दीये 80 से 100 रुपये प्रति सैकड़ों बिकते हैं। इसमें लागत खर्च भी नहीं आ पाता। सरकार ने भी शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कुम्हार समाज के लोगों के लिए कहीं पर भी ऐसी भूमि आवंटित नहीं की है कि जहां की मिट्टी का उपयोग कर इस कला को जीवित रखा जा सके। कुम्हार समाज के लोगों को कहना है कि वर्तमान समय में तरह-तरह के बर्तन आ गए हैं। प्लास्टिक के कप व गिलास आ जाने से मिट्टी के बर्तनों की मांग कम है। पहले शादी-विवाद में लोग आर्डर पर कुल्हड़ और भरूका ले जाते थे। लेकिन अब इनकी डिमांड कम है।

